PlayStation is quietly erasing a ton of games but it’s actually a good move

A bunch of games are quietly being removed from the PlayStation store but here’s why it’s actually a great thing for the community.

Whether it’s Steam, Nintendo’s eShop, or the PlayStation Store, chances are you’ve noticed a whole of ‘slop’ recently. Beyond the big hitters and the indie gems, digital storefronts have been flooded by hundreds if not thousands of rushed, lackluster, and uninspired products in recent months.

An investigation from IGN uncovered how many ‘games’ on these stores are intentionally misleading prospective buyers, teasing one thing while delivering something else entirely. Not only that, but many of these low-quality projects have been found to use AI tools to expedite development.

After this report, and many others, caught fire across the internet, PlayStation has quietly taken action, as TrueTrophies first uncovered. One particular developer, responsible for dozens of such games, has had their library de-listed as to no longer clog the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Store Who could have possibly missed the announcement of this buzzword soup?

PlayStation is removing filler games from the PSN Store

RandomSpin is one particular development studio that came into focus as part of the investigation. The team was found to be releasing dozens of games a year, with multiple hitting PSN every month.

Obviously, no studio, no matter how talented or how sizeable, is able to pull this off while producing quality work that deserves a place on the PlayStation Store. Sony agrees, and now, RandomSpin has no presence on the digital marketplace.

A game like Supermarket Simulator Pro is a prime example of RandomSpin’s work. While still listed on Steam under a different dev team’s name, a common tactic in the space, the project was called out for alleged AI use, not to mention its barebones feature set, and as a result, it’s since been quietly delisted on PSN.

Dedicated Trophy hunters will certainly recognize the caliber of game in focus here. Many have become go-to titles for cheap and easy Platinums, thereby padding stats and inflating records.

TrueTrophies RandomSpin is credited with releasing 40 games over the span of seven years.

According to developers IGN spoke with, some publishers may check a game’s store page once before it goes live, just to ensure everything is up to snuff, but from there, it may never be looked at again. “You can quite literally submit the store page as one game, get Valve approval, then change everything and then put it live,” one dev explained.

While there’s no guarantee this is the case with PlayStation, it would explain the recent surge in ‘slop’ hitting the Store.

Now, Sony has shown its position on the matter, striking down one of the biggest suppliers of these less-than-ideal products. How far the PlayStation creators go, however, remains to be seen. For now, all sorts of misleading games and subpar releases remain on the store, but this could be the start of getting things back on track.