PlayStation explains why the DualShock 4 won't work on PS5 games

After showing off the hardware in June 2020, PlayStation has explained which accessories will work with PS5 and why the DualShock 4 will only be partially compatible.

Back in June 2020, PlayStation showed off the first games for the PS5 as well as the console itself and some of the accessories that were being made for the console.

Overall, the event was praised for giving fans a deep dive into what the company had to offer, while also being criticized for a lack of finite details like the price, release date, and much more.

One question that's been on everyone's mind is the compatibility of certain peripherals and accessories. Many people own headsets and controllers that work with PS4 and have been wondering which, if any, would work on Sony's next-gen console. Suffice to say, the answer is complicated.

First and foremost, the PS4's controller, the DualShock 4, will only have partial compatibility. While the controller will work with PS4 games that are played on the PS5, it won't work with any PS5 games.

According to Sony, the reason behind this is that the company believes that PS5 games can only be experienced when you have all the features that the DualSense controller comes with.

For those that don't know, the controller features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone, all of which aren't included on the DualShock 4, so it makes sense that it wouldn't be compatible for those games that utilize those features.

Beyond that, however, the news is mostly good, as the company also confirmed that any wireless headset that utilizes a USB port or audio jack will be compatible with the PS5 with no restrictions.

Finally, when it comes to PSVR, both the PlayStation Move controllers and the VR Aim Controller will be compatible with PS5 games that support it, which really shouldn't come as a surprise.

All in all, it is surely a bit of a disappointment that players won't be able to use their PS4 controllers for everything, however, it does make sense when you think about it. Hopefully, the controller itself is comfortable enough so that players will be happy to use it.