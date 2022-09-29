PlayStation customer support prioritizes high-level rewards program members

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

It appears that players on higher levels of PlayStation’s Stars rewards program will receive top priority when contacting customer support.

PlayStation unveiled the Stars program earlier this summer, though it’s just now rolling out across Asian territories. The loyalty system is currently on track to hit the Americas, Europe, and Australia in October.

Every PlayStation user starts at Level 1 for free in the four-level system. To increase ranks, players will need to earn Trophies and purchase games through the PS Store.

Notably, Level 4 unlocks once players have bought four full-priced titles from the store and earned no less than 128 rare Trophies. The benefits that reportedly come with Level 4 have caused quite a stir.

How PlayStation’s rewards program impacts customer support

According to the Japanese gaming website Automaton, digital extras aren’t the only bonuses rewarded to players who reach the Level 4 tier.

A Google translated version of the site’s PlayStation Stars article notes that Level 4 members who contact PlayStation’s customer support team will receive “priority.”

Thus, it seems that big spenders and those who can devote plenty of time to Trophy hunting will have the best chance of receiving quality customer support.

Responses to the above Automaton tweet are filled with disgruntled PlayStation fans, the vast majority of whom agree “customer support should be equal.”

Interestingly, others don’t appear too surprised by the news, with one Twitter user saying this “sounds like Sony.”

At the time of writing, Sony has yet to directly address customer support claims. Hopefully, the publisher will issue a clarifying statement sooner rather than later.