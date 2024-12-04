PlayStation announces free multiplayer weekend dates for 30th anniversary

As part of its ongoing 30th-anniversary celebration of everything PlayStation, Sony’s holding a free multiplayer weekend for all owners of its platforms.

Following a big software update for PlayStation 5 on December 2 allowing users to deck out their system’s dashboard with various classic themes designed to mimic previous generations, December’s free weekend is a double whammy of giveaways in a manner of days.

The free online multiplayer weekend takes place between December 6-8.

No exact times have been provided, but previous free weekends have commenced and concluded at midnight on the provided dates, so users are probably safe to plan their weekend game time around that established window.

As always, for any game with a multiplayer component that’s not currently free via promotions such as the monthly PS Plus rotation, you’ll still need to own the title you want to take online.

Best PlayStation multiplayer games

While Sony’s provided some helpful suggestions in Black Ops 6, NBA 2K25, and EA FC 25, there are plenty of other options, first and third-party, worth considering.

Some shoutout-worthy games include GTA Online, Diablo IV, and Mortal Kombat 1, all of which receive regular updates and DLC you might have missed if you’ve been offline only since the last free weekend.

Sony’s had its fair share of ups and downs in 2024. While it spent the better part of this year celebrating the PlayStation brand’s 30th birthday, fans have criticized the company for its handling of the PS5 Pro.

Namely, the high price tag and requirement for customers to purchase a disc drive separately if they wanted to play physical games on the mid-generation upgrade.

Whether due to a lack of interest or abundant stock, scalpers were spotted back in November offloading PlayStation 5 Pro consoles for less than their recommended retail price.

Special anniversary editions of the console and standalone disc drives, however, continue to be sold by third parties at a premium, despite Sony’s attempts to combat scalping.