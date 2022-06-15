PlayStation 5 Pro controller leaked and “coming soon” with paddles

A new official PS5 “Pro” controller could be coming soon with removable triggers, rear buttons, and analog sticks, according to a leak.

The PlayStation 5′s DualSense, is one of the most revered controllers in all of gaming. The controller became an instant classic for its advanced design with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Now, according to a new report, Sony plans on releasing a customizable advanced version of the DualSense for hardcore gamers.

PS5 “Pro” controller on the way

The leak comes from Tom Henderson who labeled the new device as a “genuine professional controller.”

The codename being used for it is the “Hunt.” The main difference from the basic DualSense to the new version is that the “Hunt” will have flappy paddles on the back, and offer customization options on all major components of the controller.

Analog sticks will be completely removable and will have grips on the handles which are also able to be removed.

Henderson later added about the analog stick removal, “You remove the entire analog unit, meaning that you can presumably replace just the unit rather than the whole controller if you develop stick drift or any other problems.”

The Pro version will also have “significant” software upgrades, although exactly what that is remains to be seen. The price for the controller has also yet to be determined, but it’s likely that the Pro controller will be north of the $70 asking price for the current version of the DualSense.

As far as the release date, the “Hunt” will be revealed “soon” according to Henderson, and could even be shown off as soon as the end of June alongside a handful of other hardware devices from Sony.