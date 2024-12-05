What is Pity in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium? How to get guaranteed SSR characters

Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is full of unique characters — known as Dolls — to use on the battlefield, and the Pity system can ensure you get some stronger units from the gacha.

Sunborn’s Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is one of the latest gacha games to rival the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. This is a tactical turn-based game where players can get free and exclusive characters from the current banner.

You’ll need plenty of currency to aim for the most powerful Dolls, and thankfully the Pity system guarantees that you’ll eventually get one.

How does Pity in Girls’ Frontline 2 work?

Pity in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is a system that guarantees players will get a rare pull based on the number of pulls that have already been made.

This ensures you’ll eventually get one of the rarer characters without indefinitely spending all your in-game currency on the system. Here’s a breakdown of how it works on specific banners:

Limited Character banner

Pity starts from 58 pulls , and you are guaranteed to acquire an Elite Doll at 80 pulls (Soft Pity). Once you’ve got the Elite unit, the Pity counter resets .

, and you are Once you’ve got the Elite unit, the . If the Doll you get isn’t the rate-up unit, the next Elite Doll is guaranteed to be rate-up with Hard Pity at 160 pulls .

. Pity will carry over between Limited character banners. So the counter will always go up on both character banners even if you’ve just been pulling on one.

Sunborn

Limited Weapon banner

Pity starts from 50 pulls . You are guaranteed a Signature Weapon at 70 pulls (Soft Pity) . After you’ve got a Signature Weapon, the Pity counter resets .

. You are guaranteed a . After you’ve got a Signature Weapon, the . If the Weapon you get isn’t the rate-up one, the next one is guaranteed to be rate-up with Hard Pity at 140 pulls.

Sunborn

Standard banner

Pity starts from 58 pulls. You are guaranteed to get an Elite pull at 80 pulls (Soft Pity). After acquiring one, the Pity counter will be reset.

How to get a Guaranteed Elite Doll in Girls’ Frontline 2?

The best way to ensure you get an Elite Doll in the game is by using the Pity system to increase your odds. So, if there’s a future Doll you want, we’d advise saving up as much Pity as possible before their Limited character banner is released.

As Pity carries over between Limited banners, build up as much as you can on the existing ones, and you’ll be in with a much higher chance of unlocking the unit you want once their banner is made available.

Another way to get a guaranteed Elite Doll is through the Beginner banner after 50 pulls. However, this maxes out at 50 and becomes unavailable after so it only works once.

That’s everything we know about Pity is Girls’ Frontline 2. For more content, check out the latest redeemable codes, how to reroll, and the game’s current server status.