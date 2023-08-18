Pikmin 4: How to find the Yellow Onion

Yellow Pikmin are incredibly useful in Pikmin 4 and can only be grown after collecting a Yellow Onion. Here’s how fans can find this Onion and start raising Yellow Pikmin.

Pikmin 4 has been a hit title for many Nintendo Switch owners, even if you’ve never experienced the Pikmin series before.

Pikmin 4 is a real-time strategy puzzle title, which has players explore different stages, collect treasures, and defeat enemies along the way.

Perhaps the biggest aspect of Pikmin 4 is the Pikmin themselves, which can be raised from different colored Onions scattered around different areas. This guide will tackle how to find the Yellow Onion in Pikmin 4 so fans can start raising their Yellow Pikmin population.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Yellow Onion in Sun-Speckled Terrace

Nintendo Players can find the first Yellow Onion in the Sun-Speckled Terrace area.

The first location players can find the Yellow Onion in Pikmin 4 is in the first area, Sun-Speckled Terrace. The Yellow Onion is located behind a paper bag that needs to be flattened first. However, it will take a bit of work to get to its location.

First, fans want to make their way to the Crackling Cauldron cavern, which is the pipe in the middle of the map on a raised section of ground. The Crackling Cauldron is home to some wild Yellow Pikmin, which players need to bring to the surface to break an Electric gate to the west.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After breaking this Electric gate, lower the Paper Bag ramp to the left to make an easy path to your nearby base and head to the small hallway facing the circular pond. Toss 10 Pikmin onto the Paper Bag Gate to flatten it, revealing the Yellow Onion.

Now, simply have 20 Pikmin carry it back to base to make it your own.

Yellow Onion in Blossoming Arcardia

Nintendo There is another Yellow Onion located in the second level, Blossoming Arcadia.

The second Yellow Onion players can find is in Blossoming Arcadia. This one just requires players to head north from the starting area and around the bend to the right.

Article continues after ad

Then head south, break the Dirt Wall, and watch out for Bearded Amprat enemies along the way. Head up the slope, lower the Paper Bag Ramp, dig up the Yellow Onion, and bring it back to your base.

Article continues after ad

And there you have it! That’s how Pikmin 4 fans can find the Yellow Onion and start raising their own population of Yellow Pikmin to solve puzzles and gather treasures. For more Nintendo content, make sure to check out our home page.