Pikmin 4: How to find the Rock Pikmin Onion

Rock Pikmin are incredibly useful in Pikmin 4, but you’ll need to find the Rock Onion before you can raise their numbers. Here’s how explorers can find it in Pikmin 4.

In total, Pikmin 4 has nine different Pikmin types that each have their own strengths, weaknesses, and uses when exploring and solving puzzles.

One of those types introduced in Pikmin 3, the Rock Pikmin, are incredibly useful when fighting certain enemies and solving puzzles, as they can’t be crushed or impaled.

However, explorers traveling around PNF-404 will first need to find the Rock Pikmin Onion before they can begin raising the number of Rock Pikmin in their squad. Here’s how you can find this elusive Onion in Pikmin 4.

How to find the Rock Onion in Pikmin 4

Getting to the Rock Pikmin Onion actually requires players to roll credits in Pikmin 4, though without going into story spoilers, you will be able to continue exploring the planet of PNF-404 after doing so.

Once explorers have access to Giant’s Hearth they will need to head to the southern area of the map. Upon finding a base location on the open side of the outdoor grill, head south to encounter a Stone Wall.

Nintendo The Rock Pikmin Onion is found in the fifth area of the game: Giant’s Hearth.

You will need to use three Bomb Rocks to break down this Wall to access the area further inside, but it’s recommended you take more than three for what comes next.

How to Defeat the Sovereign Bulblax

Inside the first area, you will encounter the Sovereign Bulblax which you’ll need to defeat to move past it. The Sovereign Bulblax can eat Pikmin with its tongue lash, jump in the air to crush Pikmin, or roar to scatter them in a Panic.

Thankfully, there’s a fairly easy trick to defeating this enemy. Whenever it uses its tongue lash attack, throw a Bomb Rock at its tongue.

Nintendo The Sovereign Bulblax is the guardian of the Rock Pikmin Onion in Pikmin 4.

The monster will eat the Bomb Rock causing it to explode and stun it. Now, use an Ultra Spicy spray on your Pikmin and charge them all onto the Bulblax to do massive damage. Rinse and repeat this until the fight is over.

After defeating the Sovereign Bulblax, head further south and find the Rock Pikmin Onion buried in the ground. Dig it up and return it to your base to start raising your Rock Pikmin numbers.

And there you have it! That’s how Pikmin 4 fans can find the Rock Pikmin Onion and start raising their own population of Rock Pikmin to break Glass Walls and gather treasures. For more Nintendo content, make sure to check out our home page.