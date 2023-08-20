Pikmin 4: How to find the Pink Onion

Winged Pikmin in Pikmin 4 are very helpful for gathering and transporting treasure quickly, but you’ll need to find the Pink Onion first. Here’s where to find the Pink Onion in Pikmin 4 to start gathering more Winged Pikmin.

While Pikmin 4 only allows players to take out three types of Pikmin at a time, there are nine different Pikmin types that explorers can gather throughout the game.

Many of these Pikmin types return from past games, such as the Rock and Winged Pikmin that originally made their debut in Pikmin 3 for the Wii U.

However, before fans can make use of the incredibly helpful Winged Pikmin, they will first need to find their Pink Onion to raise their population. Here’s how to find the Pink Onion on Planet PNF-404 and get more Winged Pikmin.

How to find the Pink Onion in Pikmin 4

To reach the Pink Onion players will actually need to roll credits in Pikmin 4 first. Without going into story spoilers, you will still be able to continue exploring the planet of PNF-404 after reaching the credits for the first time.

After watching the credits, you will have access to two more areas. The second area is known as the Primordial Thicket, which houses the Pink Onion. Unlike the Blue and Yellow Onions, there is only one Pink Onion to find in Pikmin 4.

Upon landing in the Primordial Thicket, head to the east side of the map down the tree trunk bridge. Here, you will see a raised ledge that houses a Dandori Trial as well as the Pink Onion.

Nintendo The Pink Onion is found in the game’s sixth area: Primordial Thicket.

However, a Cardboard Box Wall is blocking the path to the Pink Onion with Poison Geysers lining the path.

To clear the Poison Geysers bring at least one White Pikmin found underground to the surface and head around the back of the ledge to the first Geyser. Toss your White Pikmin on the ledge and wait for them to destroy each of the three Geysers.

Next, Head around through the gap in the wall under the Box to find another small hole where you can toss up more Pikmin near the Cardboard Box. However, be very careful not to get attacked by the enemies hiding in the muddy water nearby.

After moving the Cardboard Box Wall with 10 Pikmin, walk up the ramp to the left, cross the Box, and carry the Pink Onion back to your base.

And there you have it! That's how Pikmin 4 fans can find the Pink Onion and start raising their own population of Winged Pikmin to carry treasure over hazards with ease.