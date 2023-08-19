Pikmin 4: How to find the Ice Pikmin Onion

Ice Pikmin are the brand new type introduced in Pikmin 4, but players will need to find the Ice Onion before raising their Ice Pikmin numbers. Here’s how fans can find this frigid Onion in Pikmin 4.

Pikmin 4 introduced two new types of Pikmin to the series: Glow Pikmin and Ice Pikmin. While Glow Pikmin don’t have a dedicated Onion, Ice Pikmin do.

This means that once players are able to find the Ice Pikmin Onion, they’ll be able to raise their own population of Ice Pikmin instead of having to rely on finding them in the wild through Caves.

Considering how useful Ice Pikmin are in combat and exploration, explorers may want to find the Ice Pikmin Onion as soon as possible. Well, here’s a breakdown of how to do just that.

How to find the Ice Onion in Pikmin 4

There is only one Ice Pikmin Onion that players can find in Pikmin 4, and it’s in Hero’s Hideaway — the fourth area of the game.

To get to the Ice Pikmin Onion, fans will need to reach the countertop area on the northeast side of the map. To do this, head to the yellow hoverpad just below the countertop in the living room.

Nintendo The Ice Pikmin Onion is located on a freezer shelf in the fourth area: Hero’s Hideaway.

Ride the hoverpad to the top and cross the kitchen area until you see a Cave system surrounded by fire from the oven. To enter this Cave, called the Frozen Inferno, you will need to have the Scorch Guard item for your captain and Oatchi.

Enter the Frozen Inferno and make your way through the dungeon while collecting treasure. Once you exit the Frozen Inferno, you will appear on the other side of the counter space. From here, activate the button next to the Cave Exit and look for another yellow hoverpad next to the fridge.

The Ice Onion will be surrounded by a frozen Hyrdo Jelly. Break it and carry the Ice Pikmin Onion back to your base using 30 Pikmin or with the help of Oatchi.

And there you have it! That’s how Pikmin 4 fans can find the Ice Pikmin Onion and start raising their own population of Ice Pikmin to freeze ponds and gather treasures. For more Nintendo content, make sure to check out our home page.