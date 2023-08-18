Pikmin 4: How to find the Blue Onion

One of the earliest Onion types that Pikmin 4 players can find is the Blue Onion. Here’s how fans can find this Onion and start raising Blue Pikmin.

Many Nintendo Switch fans likely experienced the Pikmin series for the first time through Pikmin 4, which we deemed an excellent starting point for new fans looking to get into this fun, strategy series.

However, even though Pikmin 4 may seem approachable to series veterans, some new fans could feel a bit overwhelmed with Pikmin 4’s amount of collectibles, like the various Onions present throughout each map.

These Onions offer players a great way to raise Pikmin of different color types permanently, without the need to rely on finding them in the wild in Caves. So, here’s how players can find the Blue Onion in Pikmin 4 and start raising their Blue Pikmin population.

Pikmin 4: Blue Onion in Sun-Speckled Terrace

Nintendo

The first location players can find the Blue Onion in Pikmin 4 is in the first level, the Sun-Speckled Terrace. The Blue Onion is located across a fairly large pond at the top of a ledge.

The largest barrier to getting the Blue Onion is the amount of Ice Pikmin needed, as you will need at least 30 Ice Pikmin to freeze this pond. Thankfully, Ice Pikmin can easily be found in certain caves like the Last-Frost Cavern and the Aquiferous Summit, both located in the Sun-Speckled Terrace.

Fans will also have to collect enough Flarlic to hold at least 50 Pikmin as the Blue Onion will need 20 Pikmin to carry it.

Once players have their numbers ready, it’s time to get the Blue Onion. First, freeze the pond with 30 Ice Pikmin. Next, have you Pikmin build the climbable wall on the left side of the pond. Once the wall is built, climb it and defeat the Fiery Blowhog guarding the Blue Onion.

Finally, have your remaining Pikmin carry the Blue Onion across the ice to collect it and integrate it into the Main Onion.

Pikmin 4: Blue Onion in Serene Shores

Nintendo Pikmin 4 players can find another Blue Onion in the Serene Shores, shown above.

If players opt to skip the Blue Onion in the Sun-Speckled Terrace, there’s another option a few levels later. The second Blue Onion is located in the third level, the Serene Shores.

This Blue Onion is a bit easier to get but will require taking on a lot of enemies. Upon landing, players should head east from the starting area and begin climbing the sandy ramp leading up to the giant sandcastle.

Upon taking out the Armored Cannon Larva enemies along the way, players should find a new base location at the top of the sand castle. Make your new base here and build the climbable wall to the right.

Once built, players should find the Blue Onion sitting in a shallow pool of water, which means you will need at least 20 Blue Pikmin to return it to base. Thankfully, fans can find wild Blue Pikmin in the caves throughout the second level, Blossoming Arcadia, to uncover this Blue Onion.

And there you have it! That’s how Pikmin 4 fans can find the Blue Onion and start raising their own population of Blue Pikmin to solve puzzles and gather treasures. For more Nintendo content, make sure to check out our home page.