Pikmin 4: All Pikmin types explained
Pikmin 4 includes nine different types of Pikmin that players can use to solve puzzles, locate treasures, and defeat enemies. Here’s a breakdown of all nine types and what they do.
The Pikmin series is most well known for the adorable little creatures the games take its name from, and Pikmin 4 is no different.
Pikmin are central to the gameplay, and help explorers solve puzzles, collect treasures, and take on the dangerous denizens of planet PNF-404.
In Pikmin 4, there are nine total types of Pikmin and each have different abilities that help them succeed in different situations. As such, here’s a breakdown of what each Pikmin type does and how best to use them.
Contents:
- Red Pikmin
- Yellow Pikmin
- Blue Pikmin
- White Pikmin
- Purple Pikmin
- Rock Pikmin
- Winged Pikmin
- Ice Pikmin
- Glow Pikmin
Red Pikmin
Red Pikmin are perhaps the most iconic in the series and were first introduced in Pikmin 1. They are essentially the “jack-of-all-trades” Pikmin type, thanks to their average mobility and throw distance.
However, there are a few key areas that Red Pikmin shine above all others. Most notably, Red Pikmin are resistant to any type of Fire damage making them excellent attackers against enemies like Fiery Blowhogs and Fiery Bulblax.
Additionally, Red Pikmin have above average Attack Strength when compared to other Pikmin types, making them great additions to the squad when enemies need to be taken care of.
Should players not know which Pikmin to take into an enemy-heavy area, Red Pikmin are always a solid option.
Yellow Pikmin
Yellow Pikmin were introduced in the first game alongside Red and Blue Pikmin. Aside from their vibrant yellow coloring, they’re large ear-like appendages help them stand out.
Yellow Pikmin are resistant to Electricity damage, meaning they are invaluable in taking on obstacles like Electric Gates and enemies like the Bearded Amprat. Unlike Red Pikmin, Yellows have normal attack strength.
Additionally, Yellow Pikmin can be thrown higher than any other Pikmin making them essentially for reaching many treasures throughout Pikmin 4. Finally, they have the fastest digging speed out of any other Pikmin type.
Blue Pikmin
Blue Pikmin were the final group introduced in the first Pikmin title and are perhaps the most niche out of the original three.
Blue Pikmin are the only Pikmin that can fully breathe underwater thanks to the mouth-like gill they possess. As such, Blues are proficient swimmers and can attack enemies underwater.
Aside from this feature, they have average attack strength, digging speed, carrying capacity, and movement. As such, Blues will be essential in areas like the Serene Shores that are covered in water, but may not find much use elsewhere.
White Pikmin
White Pikmin were first introduced in Pikmin 2 and are were only found underground in Caves. In Pikmin 2, they were extremely deadly when eaten thanks to their affinity to Poison.
This trait carries over into Pikmin 4, as White Pikmin are immune to Poison damage, which is much more prevalent in Pikmin 4 than in previous titles. Unlike in Pikmin 3, White Pikmin are much more deadly to enemies who eat them in Pikmin 4, though the damage they deal varies based on the enemy.
Additionally, White Pikmin have high mobility and average digging speed but have below average attack compared to other Pikmin.
Purple Pikmin
Purple Pikmin were introduced to the series in Pikmin 2 alongside White Pikmin, and are known for being the heaviest Pikmint type.
Purple Pikmin are incredibly useful as a single Purple has the carrying capacity of 10 normal Pikmin. Additionally, they slam the ground creating shockwaves when thrown, and can briefly stun enemies they land on.
Thanks to these traits, Purple Pikmin are very effective when taking on strong enemies. Thanks to their heft, Purple Pikmin are the slowest Pikmin type so players should take care not to lose sight of them.
Rock Pikmin
Rock Pikmin were first introduced in Pikmin 3 and are one of the most unique-looking types of Pikmin.
Thanks to their rocky bodies, Rocks can’t be pierced or crushed by enemies, making them excellent fighters for Long-Leg enemies, Wollywogs, and Joustmites.
Additionally, Rock Pikmin can break hard surfaces like Crystal Gates and Ice. They have above-average attack strength and average digging speed.
Players should keep in mind that Rock Pikmin bounce off of most enemies when thrown, which can make using them in battle a bit hectic. Make sure to keep a close eye on Rocks when fighting enemies.
Winged Pikmin
Winged Pikmin were introduced in Pikmin 3 alongside Rocks, and are the only Pikmin capable of flying.
This makes Winged Pikmin excellent for transporting treasures back to base as they can bypass many hazards like water and even some terrain.
Unfortunately, Winged Pikmin have below average attack similar to White Pikmin — except when used in aerial combat. They excel at taking down flying enemies like the Swooping Snitchbug, Flying Joustmites, and Blowhogs.
Winged Pikmin have average mobility and digging speed compared to other Pikmin.
Ice Pikmin
Ice Pikmin are one of the two brand new types introduced in Pikmin 4. As their name would suggest, Ice Pikmin have bodies made of ice, meaning they can freeze water and enemies alike.
Ice Pikmin are integral to solving a variety of puzzles in Pikmin 4 and are surprisingly helpful in combat despite their below-average attack strength.
While Ice Pikmin are attacking an enemy, a blue bar will fill around the enemy’s health gauge. When this bar is full, the enemy will freeze solid making it helpless for a brief period. If the enemy is destroyed while frozen, it will always drop Nector.
Additionally, if an Ice Pikmin is eaten by an enemy it will significantly contribute to that same Freeze Meter.
Glow Pikmin
Glow Pikmin are the final new type of Pikmin introduced in Pikmin 4 and are primarily used in Night Expeditions.
Like Winged Pikmin, Glow Pikmin hover slightly off the ground making them immune to most Hazards. Additionally, once Glow Pikmin complete an assigned task they will immediately float back to the Squad Leader.
Glow Pikmin also have a unique Charge mechanic, where they form into a massive ball called a Glowmob. When launched at an enemy, the Glowmob will stun enemies as the Glow Pikmin disperse and deal damage.
While Glow Pikmin are only found during the Night, completing Night Expeditions will give players Glow Seeds, which can be used to sprout Glow Pikmin during Cave expeditions.
And there you have it! That’s every available Pikmin type in Pikmin 4 explained. For more Nintendo content, make sure to check out our home page.