Phantom Blade Zero reveals new weapons and more in epic gameplay trailer

Announced back in 2023 during the PlayStation Showcase, Phantom Blade Zero initially wowed fans with its hack-n-slash gameplay. Now, two years later, we finally have more gameplay, weapons, and a release date teaser.

Despite the fact it’s been two years since its initial announcement, players looking forward to the game haven’t been left with nothing to go on. Gamescom 2024 and Summer Game Fest featured playable demos, which we experienced, and fans got to witness a plethora of the game’s weapons, enemies, and the protagonists’ fighting styles.

However, as of January 22, 2025, a brand new trailer has been released, revealing an unedited fight between Soul and one of the game’s bosses. During the gameplay, we got a taste of the game’s weapons, and when we can expect a release date announcement.

Phantom Blade Zero gameplay trailer reveals release window

After diving into what looks to be a rich lore that’ll be present throughout the game, players were treated to a fight between Soul and a variety of enemies.

Throughout the trailer, we witness the protagonist fight the Chief Disciple of the Seven Stars, showcasing his abilities, and a Black Myth Wukong-style health bar and healing Gourd.

Soul performs some thrilling executions while parrying, destroying multiple enemies at the same time, and even throwing knives to kill enemies from afar.

However, shortly after he takes down the boss, there’s a rather morbid twist, as he battles the Chief Disciple’s Fallen Hope, which can only be described as a deadly puppet with accompanying music that would fit well in Doom.

It doesn’t end there however, as the game’s title card reveals that “the release date will be announced in 2025,” meaning you won’t have too long to wait for this game to hit your console or PC.

We also got a sneak peek at the game’s weapons: The Soft Snake Sword, which boasts a relatively bendy but fast-paced attack. Meanwhile, the White Serpent & Crimson Viper showcases Soul duel-wielding and slicing enemies with both a sword and a staff.

Despite the trailer only lasting six minutes, we got an in-depth look into Soul’s martial arts fighting style, two new weapons, a glimpse into the bosses, and when we can expect to hear about a release date.