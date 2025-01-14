2K Sports’ newest golf sim is just around the corner, so here’s everything we know about PGA Tour 2K25, including its editions, pre-order bonuses, crossplay features, and more.

Instead of the yearly annual release schedule most sports franchises use, golf fans only get a new PGA Tour title every two years. In 2020, 2K released the first entry into this franchise, and there have been several significant overhauls since then.

From playing on world-renowned courses to stepping in the shoes of your favorite golfer to creating your own journey, let’s jump right into what fans can expect this year.

PGA Tour 2K25 will be released on Friday, Feb. 28, almost two and a half years after the last series installment.

Pre-ordering the Legend Editon grants early access and will kick off on Feb. 21.

Platforms

Although PGA Tour 2K23 was available on Xbox One and PS4, 2K25 will only be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

Trailers

Featured pros

Here is a look at some confirmed official pros in PGA Tour 2K25.

Tiger Woods

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brooke Henderson

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Lydia Ko

Rose Zhang

Tom Kim

Tony Finau

Will Zalatoris

New gameplay features

For the first time in PGA Tour 2K, players will experience 18 holes at the U.S. Open Championship, Open Championship, and PGA Championship. The new courses include Oakmont Country Club, Portrush Golf Club, and Quail Hollow Club.

In addition, the new EvoSwing system overhauls how players swing a golf club to feel more authentic. This includes new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements.

Meanwhile, MyPlayer features a new progression system, expanded skill trees, and an equipment progression system. Players can challenge themselves in the new Ranked Tours daily and weekly tournaments featuring rewards each season as they climb the rankings ladder.

Lastly, new tools, surfaces, objects, and a new higher-res terrain system highlight exciting changes for the course designer.

All PGA Tour 2K25 editions & price

There are three different editions of PGA Tour 2K25, each with different pre-order bonuses.

Editions Platforms Content Prices Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC Extra Butter x adidas Pack

PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition $69.99 Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC 7-Day Early Access

Early Birdie Bonus

The Starter Pack

Extra Butter x Adidas Pack

PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Digital Edition $99.99 Legend Edition Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC 7-Day Early Access

Early Birdie Bonus

The Starter Pack

Extra Butter x Adidas Pack

Sun Day Red Pack

Malbon Bucket Ball Pack

PGA TOUR 2K25 Member’s Pass

PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Digital Edition $199.99

Pre-order bonuses

Here is a look at all of the available pre-order bonuses.

The Birdie Pack

Titleist GT4 Driver

Titleist Golf Ball Cosmetic

FootJoy Premiere Series Shoes

Umbrella Hat

The Starter Pack

1 Evo Tool

5 Level-Up Tokens

5 Club Fittings

3 Ball Fittings

1,800 VC

Extra Butter x adidas Pack

Chris McDonald playable character

Extra Butter x adidas hat

Extra Butter x adidas jacket

Extra Butter x adidas shoes

SUN DAY RED Pack

SUN DAY RED Red Polo

SUN DAY RED Black Hat

SUN DAY RED Black Pants

SUN DAY RED White Glove

Tiger’s TaylorMade Driver Qi10

Malbon Bucket Ball Pack

3 unique Malbon cosmetic balls

PGA TOUR 2K25 Member’s Pass

Clubhouse Pass Premium (Seasons 1-5)

Clubhouse Gear Pack—one outfit per body type per season; Season 1 items available at launch

Is PGA Tour 2K25 cross-platform?

PGA Tour 2K25 supports crossplay. New to this title, you can challenge your friends wherever they play with new cross-platform Societies where you can create your community of golfers and customize your entry requirements and events.