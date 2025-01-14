PGA Tour 2K25: Release date, Major Championships, crossplay, more2K Sports
2K Sports’ newest golf sim is just around the corner, so here’s everything we know about PGA Tour 2K25, including its editions, pre-order bonuses, crossplay features, and more.
Instead of the yearly annual release schedule most sports franchises use, golf fans only get a new PGA Tour title every two years. In 2020, 2K released the first entry into this franchise, and there have been several significant overhauls since then.
From playing on world-renowned courses to stepping in the shoes of your favorite golfer to creating your own journey, let’s jump right into what fans can expect this year.
PGA Tour 2K25 Release date
PGA Tour 2K25 will be released on Friday, Feb. 28, almost two and a half years after the last series installment.
Pre-ordering the Legend Editon grants early access and will kick off on Feb. 21.
Platforms
Although PGA Tour 2K23 was available on Xbox One and PS4, 2K25 will only be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
Trailers
Featured pros
Here is a look at some confirmed official pros in PGA Tour 2K25.
- Tiger Woods
- Max Homa
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Brooke Henderson
- Collin Morikawa
- Justin Thomas
- Lydia Ko
- Rose Zhang
- Tom Kim
- Tony Finau
- Will Zalatoris
New gameplay features
For the first time in PGA Tour 2K, players will experience 18 holes at the U.S. Open Championship, Open Championship, and PGA Championship. The new courses include Oakmont Country Club, Portrush Golf Club, and Quail Hollow Club.
In addition, the new EvoSwing system overhauls how players swing a golf club to feel more authentic. This includes new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements.
Meanwhile, MyPlayer features a new progression system, expanded skill trees, and an equipment progression system. Players can challenge themselves in the new Ranked Tours daily and weekly tournaments featuring rewards each season as they climb the rankings ladder.
Lastly, new tools, surfaces, objects, and a new higher-res terrain system highlight exciting changes for the course designer.
All PGA Tour 2K25 editions & price
There are three different editions of PGA Tour 2K25, each with different pre-order bonuses.
|Editions
|Platforms
|Content
|Prices
|Standard Edition
|Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC
|Extra Butter x adidas Pack
PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition
|$69.99
|Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC
|7-Day Early Access
Early Birdie Bonus
The Starter Pack
Extra Butter x Adidas Pack
PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Digital Edition
|$99.99
|Legend Edition
|Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC
|7-Day Early Access
Early Birdie Bonus
The Starter Pack
Extra Butter x Adidas Pack
Sun Day Red Pack
Malbon Bucket Ball Pack
PGA TOUR 2K25 Member’s Pass
PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Digital Edition
|$199.99
Pre-order bonuses
Here is a look at all of the available pre-order bonuses.
The Birdie Pack
- Titleist GT4 Driver
- Titleist Golf Ball Cosmetic
- FootJoy Premiere Series Shoes
- Umbrella Hat
The Starter Pack
- 1 Evo Tool
- 5 Level-Up Tokens
- 5 Club Fittings
- 3 Ball Fittings
- 1,800 VC
Extra Butter x adidas Pack
- Chris McDonald playable character
- Extra Butter x adidas hat
- Extra Butter x adidas jacket
- Extra Butter x adidas shoes
SUN DAY RED Pack
- SUN DAY RED Red Polo
- SUN DAY RED Black Hat
- SUN DAY RED Black Pants
- SUN DAY RED White Glove
- Tiger’s TaylorMade Driver Qi10
Malbon Bucket Ball Pack
- 3 unique Malbon cosmetic balls
PGA TOUR 2K25 Member’s Pass
- Clubhouse Pass Premium (Seasons 1-5)
- Clubhouse Gear Pack—one outfit per body type per season; Season 1 items available at launch
Is PGA Tour 2K25 cross-platform?
PGA Tour 2K25 supports crossplay. New to this title, you can challenge your friends wherever they play with new cross-platform Societies where you can create your community of golfers and customize your entry requirements and events.