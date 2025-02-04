PGA Tour 2K25 devs reveal plans in the works amid NBA 2K comparison

The PGA Tour 2K25 devs have lifted the lid on some future plans for the game already as there have been a few comparisons to the NBA 2K series.

After two years of PGA Tour 2K23, HB Studios are releasing a new golf title with PGA Tour 2K25. The updated title will feature 26 PGA Tour courses, as well as a host of well-known stars like Tiger Woods, Max Homa, and Rose Zhang.

Dexerto got hands-on with the game during an early access preview, and it is a beautiful upgrade on 2K23. The Perfect Swing mechanic makes things a challenge, the courses are vastly improved in look, and the MyCareer side of things really immerses you in a golf career for a rising star.

It’s the MyCareer and MyPlayer elements that have drawn comparisons to the wildly popular NBA 2K series, as you have storylines, rivals, and off-the-course elements to deal with. It isn’t all about just sinking putts for birdie.

PGA Tour 2K25 devs on NBA 2K comparisons

Those comparisons were touched on by HB Studios’ Josh Muise, senior creative director on PGA Tour 2K25, during a developer interview, who revealed that they already have plans in the works for future updates.

“I do find it hard at times to compare one to the other, we’re on our path, and we’re building the best golf simulation experience that we can,” Muise said about the NBA comparison.

“I would say, right now, we’ve got some plans of our own that we’re working towards, kind of building out and you’re going to see a lot of those come to life in PGA Tour 2K25.”

The senior creative director added he didn’t want to “commit” to taking anything from the sister sporting franchise.

“We’re always keeping an eye on them and we certainly appreciate what they do,” he concluded.

So, you probably shouldn’t expect to be teeing it up in a PGA Tour version of The City any time soon.

You can get hands-on with PGA Tour 2K25 in early access periods, including a first-look demo that is available from February 4.