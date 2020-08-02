PewDiePie explains why Ghost of Tsushima is better than The Last of Us 2

YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg gave his final thoughts on Ghost of Tsushima after beating the PS4 title during a livestream. The Swede explained to his viewers why the samurai title was better than "dreary" The Last of Us Part 2.

Ghost of Tsushima made its debut on the PlayStation 4 on July 17, and was met with overwhelming praise from critics and players. During his August 2 stream, YouTube's biggest star PewDiePie praised the release as being "beautiful."

Advertisement

While giving his overall review of the Sucker Punch creation, the Swede explained to viewers why he believed the game was better than Naughty Dog's The Last of Part 2 which he critiqued in June as being "a mess."

PewDiePie recommends Ghost of Tsushima over The Last of Us 2

The popular YouTuber opened up about his feelings on Ghost of Tsushima after beating it during his August 2 broadcast. The Swedish star praised the game for its beautiful visuals, and explained why the graphics made him want to play it more.

Advertisement

"I don't know how they made a game so pretty. I don't know how they did it. It's so good! It's crazy how just a game looking nice makes you want to play it. Just graphically, it's like 'wow I love this, I want to be a part of this world,'" he said.

When a viewer asked him if he would recommend the samurai release over The Last of Us sequel, he replied, "There's no doubt. This is a game you can have so much more fun with. The Last of Us was just dreary and annoying. Comparing it to this, my God, why was it so... Ugh. Looking back on it, ugh, it makes me angry, it makes me sad."

The content creator loved the game so much, he said he plans to continue to play it off stream and complete it 100%. When asked what he would score it, he exclaimed, "It's so fun. It's been a long time since I've enjoyed a game like that. I loved it. I would probably give it a 8.9, very close to a 9!"

Advertisement

When a viewer joked that Ghost of Tsushima was an eight but still game of the year, PewDiePie agreed and said, "I could see that." Despite his praise, the popular YouTuber said the game could have done some things better, but stated he was "excited" for a sequel.

Read More: PlayStation releases bizarre Ghost of Tsushima stats



While Pewds continued to to be critical of The Last of Us Part 2, he did reiterate that he still had fun playing parts of it. However, he stated that Sucker Punch had made a much more enjoyable game that he loved to get lost in. The 30-year-old also called the PS4 title's ending "beautiful."