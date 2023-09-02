Persona 6 leaks claim game won’t release until after 2024

According to recent leaks, it seems that the next mainline entry in the Persona series developed by Atlus — Persona 6 — won’t release until after 2024.

The Persona series experienced a major boost in interest among Western fans thanks to the release of Persona 5 back in April 2017.

Since then, Persona has found success overseas with Atlus releasing updated ports and remasters on modern platforms like PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. With many contemporary Persona games now easier to access than ever, fans are hungry to see what’s next.

Unfortunately, it seems as though it may be some time before players can get their hands on Persona 6, as a recent leak claimed it won’t be ready to release until after 2024.

Leaker claims Persona 6 won’t make 2024

The leak in question comes from the Resetera forums, where a user going by the name Angie relayed information from a supposedly reliable leaker named I’m a Hero Too.

According to their info surrounding Persona 6, they claim that it’s “a bit further away” than the last time they updated fans about the game, and claimed they “don’t think it’s making 2024.”

Apparently, previous leaks originally estimated Persona 6 would have been revealed in Winter 2022, but that did not come to fruition.

Atlus Persona 5 released in 2016 in Japan and in 2017 overseas, meaning it’s been some time since a new mainline entry has come out.

There were some other noteworthy details in this leak, as well. The leaker claimed the main theme of the game would be “black and white” and that the game still looked early in development when they saw it.

Finally, they claimed that another unannounced Persona game is also in development and that it’s apparently a “party game.”

As with every unconfirmed leak, it’s important to take all of this information with a healthy bit of skepticism. Still, it would certainly make sense for Persona 6 to miss 2024 for a variety of different reasons.

With Persona 5 Tactica, Persona 3 Reload, and Metaphor ReFantazio set to release over the next several months and into 2024, it would make sense to give Persona 6 a bit of breathing room. Atlus also likely wants to make sure Persona 6 is as polished as possible before announcing the title, as Persona 5 raised expectations for the series quite a bit.

Still, it’s possible the game could still be fully revealed in 2024 even if it’s not released that same year. For now, Persona fans should keep their eyes peeled for any official announcement from Atlus.