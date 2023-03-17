Persona 5X: Phantom of the Night: Trailers, platforms, gameplay & more

A brand new Persona spinoff title, Persona 5X: Phantom of the Night, has just been revealed. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title so far, including trailers, platforms, and gameplay details.

The latest mainline entry in the Persona franchise, Persona 5, has already had a very celebrated and expansive lifecycle thanks to the success of both its vanilla release and enhanced edition, Persona 5 Royal.

A Dynasty Warriors-inspired title, Persona 5 Strikers was also released in 2020, and now fans are getting even more Phantom Thief action in the form of the recently announced Persona 5X: Phantom of the Night mobile spinoff.

So, here’s everything we know about Persona 5X: Phantom of the Night so far, including its official trailer, platforms, and gameplay details.

Contents

Perfect World / Atlus Persona 5X was revealed with a gameplay trailer.

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Persona 5X: Phantom of the Night. As soon as an official date is confirmed, we’ll be sure to update this page.

A playtest is available for players in China to sign-up for, however, which will begin on March 29, 2023.

What platforms will Persona 5X be on?

Persona 5X will be available exclusively on mobile for iOS and Android users.

The game’s style and gameplay will be very similar to the console editions of Persona 5 but its user experience will be tailored for mobile players.

Will Persona 5X be free-to-play?

Unlike other games in the Persona franchise, Persona 5X will be free-to-play but will feature microtransactions.

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed details about what microtransactions the game will include but given the nature of the gameplay, our best guess is that these could potentially involve Persona that can be equipped in combat or cosmetic items to change the look of your party members.

As soon as more details are announced regarding the game’s in-app purchases, we’ll be sure to update this page.

Trailers

Persona 5X was announced alongside official concept and gameplay trailers that showcased a new group of Phantom Thieves, as well as an Owl-inspired mascot who will likely fill the advisor role that the black cat Morgana did in the original game.

You can check out both trailers below:

Are there any gameplay details?

As displayed in the gameplay trailer, much like Persona 5 on console, the mobile game will split players’ time between a normal high-school life and exploring palaces with the Phantom Thieves where you’ll engage in turn-based combat.

Outside of combat and exploration, players will be able to spend their free time participating in various activities including visiting the batting cages, going to the gym, studying, or watching movies. Both style and gameplay-wise, it looks to be extremely similar to the original games, with a number of fresh faces for players to interact with.

That’s everything we know about Persona 5X: Phantom of the Night so far! For more content about the latest upcoming titles, check out our hubs below:

