Perfect Dark finally gets gameplay reveal after five years of silence

After years of silence, Perfect Dark made an appearance during the Xbox Games Showcase, showing slick visuals and gameplay.

Rumors of a Perfect Dark reboot started to swirl back in 2018, and while it was formally announced in 2020, the Perfect Dark reboot took the name a little too literally, as next to nothing has been announced since. The only news in the last couple of years was the fact the game was in a fluctuating state of limbo.

The wait for more information finally ended, as Perfect Dark received a new gameplay trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase, showing off elements of immersive sims, first-person, and stealth action.

It follows protagonist Joanna Dark as she stalks the streets of “The Cascade” in search of her target, Daniel Carrington. Navigating through the streets, Dark is seen pulling out a device that captures an unsuspecting guard’s voice to create a “deepfake” letting her pass through a locked area.

After passing by a few secured areas, there’s a brief look at some parkour elements reminiscent of Mirror’s Edge. The trailer also provides a look at combat, as Dark dismantles her foes with pinpoint accuracy via an auto-targeting feature with her firearm or goes in close for a brutal takedown.

Given it’s a reboot, this new Perfect Dark has gameplay that’s way different from previous titles. In a separate Xbox blog post, the devs revealed the game’s narrative and universe will be entirely new, although it blends elements from the first and second titles.

Unfortunately for Perfect Dark fans, the trailer didn’t provide an update on the game’s release date. All we know for now is it’s coming to Game Pass on Day 1, courtesy of the Xbox website.