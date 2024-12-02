PC Gaming Week brought to you by PC Game Pass

It’s PC Gaming Week here at Dexerto, a whole five days where we celebrate everything that makes PC gaming so incredible.

We’re kicking things off with a binary bang by breaking down the 50 best PC games of all time! Yes, putting that together was as difficult as it sounds. Still, our team of diligent PC gaming experts managed to write a list that includes everything from industry-shaping classics to marvelous modern games that you need to play.

That’s not all we’ve got planned, though. We’ve got four more days of fun where we’ll shine a light on other classic franchises like Call of Duty and Valorant, brave the weird and wonderful world of Stalker, and even rank our favorite League of Legends champions.

So whether you’re here to celebrate the latest and greatest PC games or explore more nostalgic franchises using PC Game Pass, Dexerto’s PC Gaming Week really does have something for everyone.

PC Gaming Week schedule

Monday

The Best PC Games of all time: We don't do things by halves at Dexerto, so we're starting the week with a list of the 50 best PC games of all time.



We don’t do things by halves at Dexerto, so we’re starting the week with a list of the 50 best PC games of all time. The Best multiplayer games on PC Games Pass: Looking for a game to play with friends? We’ve got you covered.

Tuesday

Every Call of Duty Game ranked: We're not content with working out what's the best PC game ever. So to scratch our ranking itch our FPS experts have gone through every Call of Duty game (yes, all of them!) to determine which is the best of the best.



We’re not content with working out what’s the best PC game ever. So to scratch our ranking itch our FPS experts have gone through every Call of Duty game (yes, all of them!) to determine which is the best of the best. Black Ops 6 has the best CoD campaign in years, and you can play it on PC Game Pass right now: Anyone who’s played Black Ops 6 campaign mode knows its great but our team are ready to argue it’s the best in years!

Wednesday

Best Stalker Games: If you can hear the click of the Geiger counter, it can only mean one thing. James Lynch’s ranking of the STALKER games is ready for you to read. Oh, and you probably need to take some iodine.

5 reasons why you need to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Grab your fedora and whip because we're explaining why you shouldn't miss Indiana Jones's next big adventure.



Thursday

Best Valorant Skins: Want to dazzle your friends and turn your enemies green with jealousy? Then check out our list of the best Valorant skins that'll have you looking a million bucks while you take down enemy agents.



Want to dazzle your friends and turn your enemies green with jealousy? Then check out our list of the best Valorant skins that’ll have you looking a million bucks while you take down enemy agents. Valorant Tier List: Looking to up your game in Valorant but don’t know what Agent suits your style? Well, it sounds like you need to read our Valorant tier list.

Friday

League of Legends Champions tier list: Desperate to test your mettle in League but unsure where to start? Well, our League of Legends Tier List will help you work out the right role and champion to fit your playstyle.



Desperate to test your mettle in League but unsure where to start? Well, our League of Legends Tier List will help you work out the right role and champion to fit your playstyle. 15 best League of Legends Moments – why LoL is still the best Moba: our League of Legends historian,s James Lynch and Carver Fish,er have diligently gone through the last 15 years of League and worked out exactly what the best moments are.

