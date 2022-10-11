PC Building Simulator 2 Review: The closest you’ll get to an RTX 4090

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

With a wacky storyline alongside a plethora of features, PC Building Simulator 2 gives gamers and PC enthusiasts alike the ability to run their own businesses from the comfort of home.

It’s been over three years since the release of the original PC Building Simulator, which brought gamers and PC enthusiasts together by offering a detailed building process alongside a great tutorial for those without general PC knowledge.

Although the original was great, Spiral House is back with PC Building Simulator 2, and in some way, somehow, they’ve managed to make great strides in the sequel.

With over 30 hours spent being a PC repair shop entrepreneur, the game managed to keep me absolutely obsessed with making sure I brought in the most money possible each day to run a successful business.

With all the new features added to PC Build Sim 2, it’s safe to say that it’s nearly perfect for any PC enthusiast or sim-game fanatic.

PC Building Simulator 2: Key Details

Developer: Spiral House

Price: $24.99 USD / £19.99 GBP / $37.95 AUD

Release Date: October 12, 2022

Platforms: PC

PC Building Simulator 2 Trailer

Tons of new features

As I mentioned earlier, Spiral House really managed to expand PC Building Sim 2 into something phenomenal. They’ve taken the wacky storyline of having your ‘crazy’ Uncle Tim randomly taking money from your wallet and sending you potentially stolen PC parts and added even more onto the story.

By that, I mean that Uncle Tim may have burned down your original shop to commit insurance fraud. But yet, that’s okay because the new shop provides so many features that you’ll forget that your favorite uncle may be on the way to prison.

They’ve improved the graphics, added the ability to do visual mods to computer cases, and immerse you in CPU changes with the ability to clean off and reapply thermal paste. To make things even better, PC Building Sim 2 introduces the ability to remove the stock air cooler from your graphics card so you can replace it with its water-cooling equivalent.

Spiral House PC Building Sim 2 allows you to water-cool your whole PC.

Spiral House has also upgraded the workbench system in PC Building Sim 2 by giving users the ability to alternate each bench between three different options: Customization, Water Cooling, and Repair. All three of them come with items specific to the task at hand, and can even be switched while holding a PC for those last-minute swaps.

The game also features a variety of quality-of-life improvements like an always-available tablet that holds a temperature sensor and power meter among a dozen other apps, the ability to assign ordered parts to a customer’s PC so you can keep track, and more.

Become a PC Repair Shop mogul

Just looking at the game in passing, you might think that the only objective of PC Building Simulator 2 is to build and repair customers’ computers. While that is a major aspect of the franchise, the new ‘storefront’ feature gives players a way to immerse themselves into the life of a business owner.

While you’re running through your list of customers you have to take care of in order to keep your business rating high, the game also allows you to buy broken PCs to repair and sell in your newly renovated storefront.

Soon after reaching level 3, the game adds the ‘Spares N’ Repairs’ app to your tablet that allows you to purchase between one and four broken computers. They’re instantly delivered to your shop, and a special workbench in your storefront gives you a dedicated area to work on these spare PCs.

They’re no joke when it comes to supplemental income, either. Between sales tax and parts fees to fix the computers, you can bring home the majority of the sale as profit. Which, at the beginning of the game, is anywhere from $700 to $1,200 per computer — with up to four being sold at one time.

Spiral House PC Building Simulator 2 offers parts from a variety of brands.

Of course, you also have the ability to order parts from the shop to build your own high-dollar PCs to sell, potentially bringing your daily income even higher.

Not only is this super helpful for paying your bills for the shop, but it also gives players more ways to enjoy the game.

The Verdict – 8/10

It’s safe to say that Spiral House knocked it out of the park with PC Building Simulator 2. They’ve taken an already proven successful franchise and doused it in some of the best improvements we’ve ever seen in a game.

Between the freshly added storefront and all of the new features, it’s well worth the $24.99 price tag.

Reviewed on PC