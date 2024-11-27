Payday 3 X account roasts random player criticizing low player counts

One of Payday 3’s official social media accounts roasted a player for their repeated responses about the game’s low player counts.

Payday 3 finally landed in September 2023 after a lengthy wait, yet technical issues and server instability plagued what should’ve been a celebratory launch.

Developer Starbreeze has since made strides to improve the experience on these fronts. Plus, post-launch updates have added fresh content as well as features like Quick Play to keep users engaged.

The engagement itself continues to drop, however. One person, in particular, managed to catch the Payday team’s attention because of their insistence on repeatedly mentioning the struggling player numbers.

Payday 3 player roasted for obsessing over low player count

The Payday account on X has snapped back at a user who regularly posts about Payday 3.

Some of the user’s past posts have questioned Starbreeze’s commitment to the user base. Other tweets from the same person have berated fellow players for being so-called “Starbreeze stans.”

But the social media page particularly took umbrage with the user’s constant comments about Payday 3’s low player count.

As a result, the Payday account has hit back with, “What’s your point Basil?” The post goes on to ponder why Basil keeps involving themselves in the conversation, especially since they don’t even follow the Payday game page.

In a separate post, the Payday account said the crew isn’t offended when people poke fun at the dwindling player base.

“You gotta face the truth if you want to rebuild on proper foundations. We’re doing our best [to own] up to our mistakes through hard work,” the tweet reads in part.

At the time of writing, Payday 3’s SteamDB page logs its 24-hour peak at less than 800 concurrent users. This doesn’t take into consideration the number of players on console, but the X account’s posts prove the game isn’t exactly doing well.

But the tide could turn given Starbreeze’s dedication to supporting the game long-term, even if “only one heister [is] playing.” All heisters can look forward to the free First World Bank update becoming available in December 2024.