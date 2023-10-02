Payday 3 dev promises 200+ quality-of-life fixes & thanks players amid rough launch

Starbreeze Studios’ latest update promises more Payday 3 improvements are on their way following the matchmaking issues players faced at launch.

Following a messy launch, Payday 3 looks to be moving forward. In addition to a launch week marred by matchmaking issues, the game itself has been criticized by players for generally feeling like a step backward from its predecessor.

Fortunately for players, developer Starbreeze Studios is promising lots of fixes that are coming to the game soon.

Article continues after ad

In a statement, Starbreeze announced four updates are planned for the rest of 2023 that include quality-of-life improvements, new content, and more.

Starbreeze Studios

After “partially pausing” development on Payday 3 updates to deal with the matchmaking issues, Starbreeze is working on several updates set to release between now and the end of 2023. The first of these should release in the next couple of weeks.

Article continues after ad

While they didn’t give specifics, Starbreeze outlined the following updates:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Early October: 200+ QoL-improvements for all platforms

October/November: QoL-improvements, new content and new functionality

November: QoL-improvements, new content and new functionality

Winter 2023: The DLC “Syntax Error” on sale (included in Silver and Gold Edition)

Additionally, players can expect “platform-specific updates” that address other issues.

Article continues after ad

Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjögren also thanked Payday 3 players “for the patience they have shown us” and promised to “tirelessly continue to build PAYDAY 3 bigger and better to deliver the greatest possible value for our players.”

What these updates will actually entail is unknown, but Payday 3 players shouldn’t expect major changes right away. For example, the developers have already said they have no plans to revise the controversial leveling system, and the possible offline mode is definitely a long-term change rather than an immediate addition.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you enjoyed this, check out the rest of our Payday 3 content, which includes the latest news, guides, and more.