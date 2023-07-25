Payday 3 beta: Release window, rumors & leaks

Overkill Software is back with Payday 3 and it looks like new and old fans will have a chance to test drive the new release with a Payday 3 beta to see if crime does pay.

The multiplayer franchise synonymous with co-op action geared toward heinous heisting is back. Payday 3 continues on the franchise’s legacy with another round of cunning bank raiding and Hollywood-esque shootouts.

Ahead of the game’s anticipated release date is a rumored beta. With the aforementioned launch day not actually that far away, here’s a quick hub telling you everything you need to know about Payday 3 and its potential beta.

Overkill Software Payday 3 looks to rob a lot of your time.

We hate being the bearer of bad news, but there is still no official word on a date for the beta – or confirmation of a Payday 3 beta! Based on the information out there at the moment though, August 2023 could be the time for it.

There is great evidence to suggest that a beta is on the way. With this in mind, we’d hazard a guess that it will likely arrive during August 2023. July is nearly over, and we’d be hard-pressed to think that the beta will arrive just before release, making an August window a top shout.

Payday 3 beta: Rumors & leaks

As we’ve seen many times in the past, the game’s Steam page was accidentally updated too early, showing an image that Payday 3 is getting a beta.

The page has since been changed to hide this information, but Rectify Gaming was able to capture and immortalize the evidence. It quite clearly declares “Join the beta now!” with official Payday 3 art behind it.

So it does seem to be a matter of time before the beta is set in stone.

We’ll be updating this with all the latest information regarding a Payday 3 beta. We imagine there will be plenty more to come, so keep coming back for the newest scops. In the meantime, check out some of our other Payday 3 guides to tingle your tastebuds:

