Path of Exile 2 players frustrated as Titan’s Treasure bug blocks progression

Path of Exile 2 early access players think Titan’s Treasure is bugged because of its absence in Titan’s Grotto.

The second act of Path of Exile 2 has players exploring Titan’s Grotto, the same area where they’ll face off against the Zalmarath, the Colossus boss.

Those who take some time to explore may stumble across optional objectives and Points of Interest that deepen the experience.

However, players have found that one item in particular does not appear on the map as expected.

Path of Exile 2 players baffled by missing Titan’s Treasure

Since the sequel entered early access, users in Path of Exile forums and Reddit threads have pondered the conspicuous absence of the Titan’s Treasure, which should appear in Titan’s Grotto.

One person in a forums post commented, “Has anybody found out where the titan’s treasure in Titan’s Grotto? I’ve checked twice but did not find any.”

Dozens of other users have chimed in to say that they, too, haven’t had any luck finding Titan’s Treasure, even after completing the Titan fight. Multiple runs through the Grotto do not appear to yield any results either.

Grinding Gear Games

Several people have pointed out that a stone Titan with a sword lodged in its throat may be the answer. It’s located near a checkpoint, but nothing of consequence happens when interacting with the stone.

The consensus among Path of Exile 2 players is that Titan’s Treasure is bugged, not unlike Tinker’s Tools which are visible on the world map but never appear in real-time.

Unfortunately, developer Grinding Gear Games has yet to address either of these issues, so there’s no official word on when players should expect a fix.

Path of Exile 2’s early access went live on December 6 and immediately suffered from technical and server issues. Many of the launch woes have since been resolved, enough that POE2 became one of Steam’s most popular games in a day.