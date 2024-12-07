Path of Exile 2 is already one of Steam’s most-played games ever

Path of Exile 2 has already doubled the original game’s peak player count on Steam; it’s also among the platform’s top 20 most-played games.

The early access version of Path of Exile 2 didn’t enjoy as smooth of a launch as players and developers would have hoped. Technical woes and server issues disrupted the release, even after a delay that pushed the sequel’s early build out of its originally scheduled November slot.

Developer Grinding Gear Games has since resolved many of the ARPG’s server-related troubles, though some issues will likely linger.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, Steam users remain drawn to the title, its player count already doubling that of the original Path of Exile.

Path of Exile 2 is already one of the most popular games in Steam history

On December 7, the Path of Exile sequel hit a peak player count of 532,058 users based on SteamDB data, and that count is only continuing to rise.

These numbers are nothing to scoff at, of course, especially when considering the first game’s performance. For reference, Path of Exile reached its all-time peak in July 2024, with a concurrent user count of 229,337.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In addition, Path of Exile 2’s increasingly high player base on Steam has secured it a place as one of the platform’s top 20 most-played games to date.

SteamDB Path of Exile 2’s all-time peak as of December 7, 2024.

At the time of writing, the sequel sits at number 15 on Steam’s most-played games list, ahead of Fallout 4’s number 20 spot and Valheim in 16th place. Not to mention the game hitting over a million viewers on Twitch and, for a short time, breaking SteamDB’s charts.

Article continues after ad

It would have to best the likes of Apex Legends, Baldur’s Gate 3, and New World: Aeternum to break into the top 10, with the latter boasting an all-time peak of 913,000 players.

Path of Exile 2 may be up to the task. After all, this is only the second day of its early access phase. Its full launch could break even more records.