Path of Exile 2 server status: Are the servers down?

You could be deep into your Path of Exile 2 session, grinding away through one of those 50-hour marathons to hit level 100 and dive into the endgame, when suddenly – bam! – issues pop up. And, of course, the culprit is probably the servers.

PoE 2 is an always-online game, but you’re not the only one that needs to be online for the game to properly work. If the servers are down, you won’t be able to enjoy everything Path of Exile 2 has to offer.

Article continues after ad

Here, we’ll let you know if the servers are currently working or if some issue has taken them down. Here’s hoping you weren’t mid-respec when it happened.

Grinding Gear Games

Are the Path of Exile 2 servers down?

At the time of writing, the Path of Exile 2 servers are up and running.

However, it wasn’t always this smooth sailing. On launch day, the servers were slammed hard with over a million pre-orders and more than 440,000 players trying to get in on Steam alone. Naturally, this led to an overwhelming number of log-in issues and hours of downtime. The servers just couldn’t handle the sheer demand of you lot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The cause might have been a combination of configuration problems and the desperate need to increase server capacity. Classic growing pains for a game this big.

Ongoing server issues

While the servers are back online, there are still some lingering problems. Players are reporting long login queues as GGG is letting players in batches to avoid overloading the backend systems.

Some unlucky adventurers are also encountering the infamous “failed to join any instances” error, along with other lovely disconnect errors like “abnormal disconnect” or “unexpected disconnect.” These errors are all attributed to the server-side chaos and ongoing network congestion, but GGG is working on fixing them as quickly as possible.

Article continues after ad

GGG isn’t leaving players in the lurch. They’re actively deploying new database configurations, hotfixes, and updates to resolve technical issues and balance the game. As early access progresses, you can expect more frequent updates to address bugs, server stability, and performance.

Article continues after ad

How to check Path of Exile 2 Server Status

Here’s where you can check for the latest updates:

Official website : The go-to for any maintenance announcements.

: The go-to for any maintenance announcements. Social media accounts : Follow on Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms.

: Follow on Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms. Community forums: Join the discussions and get live updates from players.

We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest info, so you can get back to slaying monsters without any interruptions.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, while you’re waiting for those inevitable queue times or some of the errors to be sorted, why not read up on how Elon Musk, who’s a notorious top Diablo 4 player, is faring in Path of Exile 2?