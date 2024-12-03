Path of Exile 2 release times & how to preload

Path of Exile 2‘s early access starts soon, here’s when it launches and what you’ll need to do to preload the game so you can play as soon as possible.

Hack and slash fans will have more to sink their axes into soon as Path of Exile 2’s early access begins this festive season – and the game is coming for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred‘s crown.

Below, we’ll explain when Path of Exile 2 releases in all regions and what you’ll need to do to preload the game on PC, Xbox, and PS5.

Grinding Gear Games Gameplay in Path of Exile resembles Blizzard’s Diablo series.

Path of Exile 2 release times in all regions

Path of Exile 2 early access starts on December 6, 2024, at the following time in each region:

PST: 11 am

EST: 2 pm

GMT: 7 pm

CEST: 9 pm

You’ll be able to preload the game to be ready for when this happens. Players can also check out the countdown clock for their region on the official website.

How to preload

Those playing on PC will need to download the standalone PC client for Path of Exile 2 early access. This will be available for download at 5 pm on Thursday, December 5 (PST), or December 6, at 1 am (GMT).

For those playing on Xbox Series X|S, preload is available now, but there will likely be updates on launch. So be prepared.

Those playing on PS5 will need to download one of the Founder’s Packs that will go live 24 hours before Early Access starts in that region. Purchasing one of these packs should allow for pre-download on PS5 when the time comes.

