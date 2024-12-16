Gaming

Path of Exile 2 PC requirements: Minimum & recommended system specs

Path of Exile 2Grinding Gear Games
Path of Exile 2 will have at least 12 Character Classes.

Path of Exile 2 isn’t quite as forgiving as its predecessor when it comes to system requirements. It’s a demanding beast that requires some decent hardware – so don’t get caught trying to run it on a glorified toaster.

Ready to dive into Path of Exile 2 and wreck havoc in Wraeclast? First, make sure your PC is up to the task – the task being rocking the best gear from the Twitch drops without dropping frames.

Let’s talk system requirements, because the game’s gonna demand a bit more than just your standard “run it on the lowest settings” strategy.

path of exile 2 steamGrinding Gear Games

Minimum Requirements

To get into Path of Exile 2, your PC can’t be a complete relic, but it doesn’t need to be the latest supercomputer either. This is the “it’ll run, but not pretty” zone.

If you’re okay with not seeing every pixel in glorious detail, here’s what you’ll need:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2500X
  • RAM: 8 GB (yeah, really, that’s the bare minimum)
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (3GB), Intel Arc A380, or AMD Radeon RX 470
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 100 GB free space (HDD will work, but prepare for some loading screens that could give you time to reconsider your life choices)
  • Network: Broadband internet connection (because 56K is a nope)

Recommended Requirements

If you want to see the Path of Exile 2 world in all its glory, it’s time to ditch the old tech. Here’s what you’ll want for smoother gameplay and better visuals:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-10500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3700X
  • RAM: 16 GB (because 8GB just isn’t cutting it anymore)
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, Intel Arc A770, or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 100 GB (SSD strongly recommended for actual smooth sailing)
  • Network: Broadband internet connection

Path of Exile 2 requirements compared to Path of Exile

ComponentPath of Exile (Minimum)Path of Exile (Recommended)Path of Exile 2 (Minimum)Path of Exile 2 (Recommended)
Operating SystemWindows 7 SP1, Windows 8Windows 10Windows 10 (64-bit)Windows 10 (64-bit) or newer
Processorx86-compatible 2.6GHz quad-corex64-compatible, quad-core, 3.2GHz or betterIntel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2500XIntel Core i5-10500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3700X
Memory8 GB8 GB8 GB16 GB
Graphics CardNVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti or ATI Radeon HD 7850NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or ATI Radeon RX 560NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, Intel Arc A380, or ATI Radeon RX 470NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, Intel Arc A770, or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
DirectXVersion 11Version 11Version 12Version 12
Storage40 GB32 GB (SSD recommended)100 GB100 GB (SSD recommended)
Additional NotesBroadband Internet connectionBroadband Internet connectionBroadband Internet connection, GPU with at least 3GB VRAMBroadband Internet connection, Solid State Storage recommended

If you’re about to get started on Path of Exile 2, know you can respec your stats if you’re not enjoying your build.

