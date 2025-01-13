Path of Exile 2 devs reveal “meta-shifting changes” could hit OP Monk class

Path of Exile 2 has some big changes coming, so the dominant Monk class’ time at the top of the meta could be coming to an end.

Since it entered early access, Path of Exile 2 has had six classes to play with the Monk and the Witch establishing themselves as the two most powerful. The Monk is borderline OP when using the Tempest Flurry Invoker build and the Witch’s Summoner Infernalist build isn’t far behind.

The devs have recently launched the 0.1.1 patch which has addressed some of the issues the game has and added some more content to the rather thin endgame experience, improving it greatly. However, the most exciting news came from game director Jonathan Rogers when discussing the future of Path of Exile 2.

Grinding Gear Games This Monk is currently top of the PoE2 meta.

Path of Exile 2’s meta is set to change

During the nearly 8-minute video, Rogers says, “We have a huge amount of much more meta-shifting changes that we know we want to make, and one of the best things about having the game in early access with the endgame is that we now have a much better idea of where we want character power to be and what the balance of bosses and monsters should be relative to that.”

This information is arguably far more exciting than anything introduced in patch 0.1.1, even with the update’s many improvements to endgame.

Since it launched in December 2024, the meta has largely remained the same around the six playable classes, their Ascendancies, and the various builds that can be crafted around these – with the Monk continuing to reign supreme.

Therefore, it’s refreshing to hear that the meta could be changing soon, giving other classes and builds a chance to shine.

Path of Exile 2 has established itself as a competitor to Diablo 4, aiming to deliver an experience that’s similar to the first game which itself sought to replicate Diablo 2 – in a way some fans felt that Diablo 3 failed to do.

Diablo 4 is approaching its seventh season, with previous seasons often shaking up the meta and seeing different character classes and builds become either more or less powerful, as abilities and skills are either nerfed or empowered.

Similar changes coming to Path of Exile 2 is a tantalizing prospect, but it was always inevitable. Quite when this shift in the meta is coming is currently unknown.

PoE2’s early access doesn’t include the full campaign, nor every character class that will be in the final version, but the meta could still be shaken up. When this does happen, it’ll be fun to see where each class and Ascendency lands – and if the Monk will be able to stay on top.