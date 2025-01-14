Path of Exile 2 0.1.1 update early patch notes: Endgame changes, loot filter, moreGrinding Gear Games
Path of Exile 2 is about to get its first major patch for 2025 and it’s absolutely massive. We’ve gathered some early patch notes for Path of Exile 2’s 0.1.1 update ahead of its full release.
Path of Exile 2 is enjoying some solid success in its early access period earning respectable player counts and praise from ARPG developers. It has even lured in high-profile players like Elon Musk; although, the tech billionaire has been accused of account sharing to fake his success and Asmongold has thrown down the gauntlet for him to disprove the claims.
Outside of that very public drama, the game is chugging along and has more than justified its place as a contender to giants in the space like Diablo 4. That’s not to say it can’t be improved and the game is about to get its biggest overhaul yet.
Despite still being in early access, Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1 is scheduled for release and its core focus is improving the current version of its endgame. Below are some early patch notes for Path of Exile 2’s 0.1.1 update.
Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1 release window
At present, there isn’t a concrete release date for Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1 but developers have told players to expect it “later this week”. This means the patch will go live sometime between January 13, and January 19, 2025.
This information was relayed during a preview for the patch helmed by Path of Exile 2 Co-Director Jonathan Rogers.
Path of Exile 2 0.1.1 update: Early patch notes
While Grinding Gear Games has yet to release a complete set of patch notes in the traditional format, we’ve gathered up the major changes discussed in the Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1 preview.
Endgame changes
- Increases to number of common, magic, and rare monsters in Atlas maps
- Increases to number of chests, Precursor artifacts, Essences, and Strongboxes in Atlas maps
- Adding four more types of Lost Tower maps
- Current Lost Tower map is revamped to make it more interesting
- Increased rate for maps with bosses
- Added new type of Precursor Tablet that adds bosses to surrounding maps
- Strongboxes have faster enemy spawn times and different timing and effects for their modifiers
- Decreases to visual clutter on some of the maps
- Increases to visibility of some visual effects
- Increases to visibility of elemental effects
- Increases to visibility of Volatile Plants before they explode
- Adding a new zoom level on the Atlas
- Fixes terrain collision issues in multiple maps
- Increases to load times for the world map and Atlas panel
- Biomes of maps will be visible when hovering over them
- Citadels will spawn closer to the center of the Atlas
- Citadels will have added effects to make them easier to find
- Adding six respawn attempts for the Arbiter of Ash pinnacle boss
- Revamping boss for Farudan Citadels to be closer in experience to other bosses
- Fix to bug where monsters don’t spawn after entering the mirror in Delirium maps
- 20% increase to drop rate for simulacrum items
- 60% increase to chance of getting Omens in the Ritual tribute window
- Increase to rarity of items in the Expedition shops
Changes to monsters and bosses
- Forsaken Miners will throw less grenades and do less damage
- Lost Men Zealots will no longer cast Meteor on players from off-screen
- Silverfist Commander’s roll attack will do less damage
- Plague bearer’s Detonate Dead will no longer be usable from off-screen and will have improved telegraphs
Item changes
- Buffs to multiple Unique items to increase their utility at lower levels
- Decreases to chances of getting bad modifiers when rolling for item modifiers
- Fix to bug where high-tier items cannot roll modifiers with their highest-tier
- Socketables will be able to be replaced with other socketables or overwritten with the same type
Loot Filters coming to console players
Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1 will also add the ability for console players to subscribe to item filters on the Path of Exile 2 website. This is the same system used in Path of Exile 1 and a major improvement to the experience when playing on PlayStation or Xbox.
Those are all the changes that are currently revealed in Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1. This massive overhaul is only meant to improve the early access experience of the game.
