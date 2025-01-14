Path of Exile 2 is about to get its first major patch for 2025 and it’s absolutely massive. We’ve gathered some early patch notes for Path of Exile 2’s 0.1.1 update ahead of its full release.

Path of Exile 2 is enjoying some solid success in its early access period earning respectable player counts and praise from ARPG developers. It has even lured in high-profile players like Elon Musk; although, the tech billionaire has been accused of account sharing to fake his success and Asmongold has thrown down the gauntlet for him to disprove the claims.

Outside of that very public drama, the game is chugging along and has more than justified its place as a contender to giants in the space like Diablo 4. That’s not to say it can’t be improved and the game is about to get its biggest overhaul yet.

Despite still being in early access, Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1 is scheduled for release and its core focus is improving the current version of its endgame. Below are some early patch notes for Path of Exile 2’s 0.1.1 update.

Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1 release window

At present, there isn’t a concrete release date for Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1 but developers have told players to expect it “later this week”. This means the patch will go live sometime between January 13, and January 19, 2025.

This information was relayed during a preview for the patch helmed by Path of Exile 2 Co-Director Jonathan Rogers.

While Grinding Gear Games has yet to release a complete set of patch notes in the traditional format, we’ve gathered up the major changes discussed in the Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1 preview.

Endgame changes

Increases to number of common, magic, and rare monsters in Atlas maps

Increases to number of chests, Precursor artifacts, Essences, and Strongboxes in Atlas maps

Adding four more types of Lost Tower maps

Current Lost Tower map is revamped to make it more interesting

Increased rate for maps with bosses

Added new type of Precursor Tablet that adds bosses to surrounding maps

Strongboxes have faster enemy spawn times and different timing and effects for their modifiers

Decreases to visual clutter on some of the maps

Increases to visibility of some visual effects

Increases to visibility of elemental effects

Increases to visibility of Volatile Plants before they explode

Adding a new zoom level on the Atlas

Fixes terrain collision issues in multiple maps

Increases to load times for the world map and Atlas panel

Biomes of maps will be visible when hovering over them

Citadels will spawn closer to the center of the Atlas

Citadels will have added effects to make them easier to find

Adding six respawn attempts for the Arbiter of Ash pinnacle boss

Revamping boss for Farudan Citadels to be closer in experience to other bosses

Fix to bug where monsters don’t spawn after entering the mirror in Delirium maps

20% increase to drop rate for simulacrum items

60% increase to chance of getting Omens in the Ritual tribute window

Increase to rarity of items in the Expedition shops

Changes to monsters and bosses

Forsaken Miners will throw less grenades and do less damage

Lost Men Zealots will no longer cast Meteor on players from off-screen

Silverfist Commander’s roll attack will do less damage

Plague bearer’s Detonate Dead will no longer be usable from off-screen and will have improved telegraphs

Item changes

Buffs to multiple Unique items to increase their utility at lower levels

Decreases to chances of getting bad modifiers when rolling for item modifiers

Fix to bug where high-tier items cannot roll modifiers with their highest-tier

Socketables will be able to be replaced with other socketables or overwritten with the same type

Loot Filters coming to console players

Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1 will also add the ability for console players to subscribe to item filters on the Path of Exile 2 website. This is the same system used in Path of Exile 1 and a major improvement to the experience when playing on PlayStation or Xbox.

Grinding Gear Games Devs have also teased “meta-shifting changes” to class balance in Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1.

Those are all the changes that are currently revealed in Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1. This massive overhaul is only meant to improve the early access experience of the game.

If you’re wondering when to expect the full release of Path of Exile 2, find out what we know so far.