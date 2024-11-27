Parkour game from YouTube group STORROR is new-gen Mirror’s Edge we’ve been waiting for

Mega-popular YouTube group STORROR has finally unveiled its highly anticipated video game, and it looks set to reinvigorate the parkour genre 16-years on from Mirror’s Edge.

Three years ago the lads in STORROR, YouTube’s biggest parkour collective, teased motion capture work for a video game project. At the time, little was known about what it might lead to, but now, after years of work behind closed doors, STORROR Parkour Pro has been revealed in full.

Article continues after ad

Boasting a “cutting edge animation system” to combine said motion capture with “physics-driven movement,” the game allows for freedom of traversal unlike anything we’ve seen in the gaming world before. While the likes of Mirror’s Edge come to mind, this first look promises a true generational leap as the parkour genre comes back into focus.

While still a ways off from its full release, the STORROR game is set to launch in early access at some stage in 2025. The most eager fans will be able to go hands-on right away with the open world, setting up their own lines with friends, tackling challenges solo, or completing various missions set out by the developers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“There are definitely elements of parkour in games we’ve all played, but none have really had parkour as the main focus,” group member Callum Powell said in a reveal video on the game’s Kickstarter page.

Early gameplay shows parkour from both a third and first-person perspective, seemingly letting players swap on the fly for whatever best suits the current situation. For a rapid highrise sequence, first-person might be the go, but for a more controlled descent down an angled building, third-person can help keep your eye on the ball.

Article continues after ad

A new parkour game is around the corner

Built from the ground up with new movement systems designed to bring a blend of arcade-style gameplay and realistic visuals, the dev team outlined on its Steam store page how early access will prove vital to dialing things in just right.

“A lot of the mechanics and moves have never been implemented in a game before, especially not on this scale and with this much variety,” devs claimed. “Which means we will have to break some of the conventions people are used to.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We want to ensure that in doing so, we’re keeping the movement and controls intuitive, responsive, and most importantly, fun.”

Hole in the Sleeve Game Studios STORROR Parkour Pro is multiple-centric at its core, letting you team up and hit routes with your friends in an open-world.

Should the team achieve its vision, they claim it’ll result in “the most complete set of parkour mechanics in any game ever.”

We’ve certainly come a long way from 2007’s Free Running on the PS2, and it’s been too long since Mirror’s Edge turned heads in the gaming industry. With STORROR helping promote, this upcoming release could just bring about a new era for parkour games.