Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door review: A cut above

At this point, Paper Mario isn’t a new concept to anyone familiar with the limber Italian and his Mushroom Kingdom-dwelling cohort. Paper Mario originally debuted on the N64, after shifting development from a sequel to the Super Mario RPG into something very different.

Then, a sequel called Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door graced the Gamecube in 2004, twenty years ago. Taking the best elements of the original Paper Mario, such as the engaging active combat, sense of humor, and zany cast of characters.

It’s been a long twenty years since the original release, especially for people who played and loved the game at the time like this 34-year-old gamer. One of the GameCube’s greatest games has escaped any re-release, remaster, or remake for nearly two decades despite a lot of fan requests. Well, until now.

This particular remake is a case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” as the Switch release of this iconic and beloved entry in Mario’s RPG oeuvre now looks like the game many people imagined back on their CRT TV’s back in the days of Beyonce’s Crazy In Love.

So, whether you’re a returning gamer or a new recruit to the Paper Mario cause, is this an adventure you should pay to unfold? Or, does it feel like it’s been cut short of greatness?

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Key Details

Price: $59.99 | £49.99

$59.99 | £49.99 Developer: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: May 23, 2023

May 23, 2023 Platforms: Nintendo Switch

A4-mative Mario RPG that set the Paper tone

If this is your first Paper Mario rodeo, you’ve picked a great place to start. Working somewhat like a traditional RPG, Mario explores a new world on a quest to collect the seven Crystal Stars, open the Thousand-Year Door, and discover the secrets hidden within. Oh, and save Princess Peach.

As he explores this wild new world, Mario picks up a plethora of fun partners with their own story and personality, each also with unique abilities not just in battle, but also in the overworld. Plus, Mario is set to learn a few paper-based tricks of his own.

A seemingly small world and quaint adventure soon opens up, as the threats escalate, but so does Mario’s arsenal of abilities. Within the first few hours, you can use a friendly Koopa’s shell to break blocks, fold into a paper airplane to cross large gaps, and use the breeze to blow things in the overworld with a sentient cloud.

What sets it apart, however, is that Paper Mario TTYD is as much about exploration and abilities as it is those turn-based RPG battles. In fact, the battles aren’t even strictly turn-based, as attacks depend on well-timed reactions and button presses to hit hard or defend Mario and the team.

Paper Mario TTYD can occasionally feel like a rhythm game. While you’re the one choosing the moves, it’s vital you hit those buttons at the right time to win, as they bolster your attacks and defense when it’s the opponent’s turn.

For those who just want to switch off when playing an RPG, the Paper Mario system can feel demanding, as it doesn’t allow you to simply select your moves and sit back. But, for me, I think it’s one of the most engaging and satisfying battle systems I’ve ever used. I adore this twist on RPG battles.

Not only does it keep you switched on and aware while you’re fighting, but there are more threats than just your opponents. TTYD’s battles take place on a stage in front of an audience, and as such, the crowd can throw rocks (or helpful items), lights can fall from the rafters, and so much more.

An adventure that never stays stationary

From start to finish, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is probably around a 30-40 hour game, and the mixture of overworld exploration and turn-based battling helps to keep every chapter satisfying.

There are some wild bosses that force you to pay attention and adapt your tactics like the screen-filling terror of Hooktail, and a particularly demanding Ghost Pirate. But there is a steady introduction of new partners and some fresh battle options thanks to those handy Crystal Stars. It has always felt like an extremely well-paced game, and 20 years later, that still stands.

It helps that each of the seven distinct areas that Mario must explore offers a separate vibe, and the personalities of each world’s denizens help to develop this further.

Humor is another key factor for this Paper Mario title, as the writing is stellar, offering not just plenty of jokes but also a quirky twist to the Mario world that feels sometimes unsettling and at other times almost mischievously un-Nintendo.

Each new chapter is a joy to explore thanks to the hilarious characters, new wrinkles to battles and some increasingly difficult opponents, and the gradual increase in our favorite plumber’s bag of tricks. Mario’s time as a wrestler is a particular highlight, as is the young Yoshi companion found there thanks to their Scrappy Doo-esque pint-sized attitude.

While the pace does slow dramatically for a particular train-based chapter, it’s a nice opportunity to let the game’s writing breathe and show off just how funny it can be. It comes off the back of a separate chapter that is almost entirely battling as well.

Slicing through the filler

Another great strength of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is that it doesn’t feel like you ever have to grind. It’s certainly an RPG at its core, but the progression system allows you to choose between HP, FP (Flower Points, which let you pull off more powerful moves), and BP.

Now BP is the key here, as it means Badge Points. Mario can equip several Badges that augment your gameplay. They provide a wide range of benefits, like unlocking new moves or increasing attack power, with some particularly powerful ones letting you use two items in one go or eliminate spike damage.

Increasing your BP and getting more of these badges is crucial, as while more HP and FP will help you stay alive and get more attacks out, BP changes how you approach each battle. Investing in BP gives you almost all the tools you need to take on any enemy; you just have to pay attention and plan your strategy.

This ties perfectly into exploration, as while helpful things like items and badges can be bought in many shops dotted around the world, they can also be found tucked away. You’d better believe those aforementioned overworld abilities help players find hidden badges and secrets, and there is so much to find.

At points, Paper Mario TTYD can almost feel like a Metroidvania, as you use your new moves to return to previous areas, now able to properly scour them for every single thing you missed. It’s incredibly rewarding as the first trip to any location you find plenty of secrets already, but a return often holds something else.

To ease the burden of backtracking, this remake adds some much-welcomed pipes near the hub area of Rogueport, plus the map shows exactly how many of the game’s main collectibles you have found in each area.

Previously, some chapters demanded backtracking and it could feel tedious. That isn’t entirely solved here, but the new pipes make things a lot easier, and the backtracking occurs at a time when you have so many new abilities, that it is well worth returning to previous areas to uncover previously unfindable secrets.

A reprint that feels mint

After reaching the credits in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Nintendo Switch, my existing belief that this is the definitive Paper Mario game is only emboldened. TTYD far exceeds any other Paper Mario offering, and can easily be argued to be among Mario’s best games.

I took my time, ensuring not to rush so I got frustrated, I reached credits and explored far beyond, checking out some of the new content, and my love for this game has only grown. Plus, there are even a couple of fantastically tongue-in-cheek new bosses that offer a worthy challenge to those who can find them.

Nevertheless, this is a remake, meaning even existing fans like myself are having to pay all over again. Still, the fresh purchase does feel justified. TTYD on Switch does the thing that few remakes can achieve: It makes the original feel redundant.

The Switch seems to be mustering up every ounce of processing power it can to give this already gorgeous game a beautiful modern makeover. Visuals are crisp throughout, the environments play with light and shadow well to add depth and some stunning environments, and load times feel minimal.

This is all bolstered by the fantastic visual design of the original, as a game that was originally a saturated marvel is now a visual showcase for the OLED Switch’s screen. Thousand-Year Door is genuinely stunning, and it’s a testament to the original’s choices.

Sadly there is one concession, as while the GameCube original ran at a silky smooth 60fs, here Nintendo has opted for a stable 30fps instead. It is noticeable, which is a shame, but for me, it didn’t affect the heavily timing-based battles in any way, which was my main concern.

I still found myself easily hitting the right timing for inputs, even in some of the most difficult segments later in the game. The natural rhythm remains intact, and if the framerate drop is what allows it to look so stunning, then I support the decision.

Other improvements include the aforementioned pipes to reduce backtracking, a partner ring to quickly switch between teammates while exploring the world, a hint button to help anyone lost, and some smart increases both to the maximum amount of coins Mario can hold as well as how many items.

Possibly the most impressive change however lies with the soundtrack, as the new fully orchestrated renditions of the existing songs are phenomenal. There is simply no going back, as an already great soundtrack is given life and personality on a whole new level, and the energy added helps keep battles entertaining and exploration interesting.

Verdict – 5/5

Back in 2004, I thought Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was one of the best games on the Gamecube. Now, the remake is one of the best games on Nintendo Switch. A treasured childhood memory has decades later become one of my favorite Switch experiences in years.

Building on its predecessor, TTYD uses fantastic characters and writing to endear you to this world. Then, a dangerously addictive and satisfying battle system drives you through the stellar narrative, consistently testing you to stay engaged, and offering enough fresh challenges without ever feeling unfair.

It’s clear that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Switch is the best version of a masterpiece, and it’s thrilling to know a whole new generation gets to play this for the first time.

Smart changes help make things better for returning players, but ultimately, everybody wins as this quirky RPG with a charming heart is a joy to play in every single moment.

Reviewed on Nintendo Switch

