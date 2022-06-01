Palworld: Gameplay, platforms, trailers, more

Palworld is an upcoming open-world survival game where players can collect monsters, farm items, craft deadly weapons, and hunt mysterious creatures. Here’s everything you need to know about ahead of release.

Dubbed as “Pokemon with guns”, Palworld aims to bring a more gung-ho focus on creature collecting games. While players can catch and befriend the game’s mysterious monsters, there are a number of creatures that can prove extremely dangerous.

The world of Palworld may look incredibly cute and colorful, but don’t be mistaken – this title features much darker themes. In fact, adventurers will often be faced with life-and-death battles, food shortages, harsh weather, and illegal poachers.

Whether you’re interested in Palworld or just wish to know more about this upcoming game, then our handy hub has you covered.

Contents

What is Palworld?

Palworld is an open-world survival game that puts a heavy emphasis on exploration and catching mysterious creatures, known as Pals. According to the official description, Palworld is a game about “living a slow easy-going happy life with mysterious creatures or throwing yourself into life-and-death battles.”

Adventurers can freely choose how they wish to use their Pals. Whether utilizing their skills to craft various buildings/items or taking down villainous poachers, there seems to be plenty of freedom on offer.

Is there a Palworld release date?

There currently is no confirmed release date for Palworld. However, we do know the title is currently planned to release sometime in 2022. With that in mind, it’s likely we’ll receive an official announcement from the developers in the coming months.

Palworld platforms

Palworld is currently set for release on PC. There is no news on whether the game will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S.

Of course, the developers could announce further release platforms as we reach the game’s release, but for now, players can add the title to their wishlist on the Steam Store.

Palworld gameplay trailer

During the Palworld gameplay trailer, players got a glimpse of the game’s colorful creatures, vibrant open-world, and action-packed combat. According to the official Steam Store page, players can ride atop their monsters in order to traverse the overworld.

However, if flying and swimming weren’t enough, adventurers can also use their Pals to drive cars, dig holes, and even aid them with crafting various constructions. There’s also a heavy emphasis on third-person shooting, with adventurers able to utilize guns in their pursuit of power.

In addition to Palworld, plenty of other games will be coming out during the year and we've got hubs to cover everything you need to know:

