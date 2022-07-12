PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC Remake: Release date, trailer, platforms & more

Andrew Highton . 6 minutes ago

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC is an upcoming remake of the 1999 platformer, so here are the latest details on this cult classic platformer.

Certain game mascots are instantly recognizable and bring a smile to your face and Pac-Man easily falls into that category – so it’s no surprise to see that PAC-MAN WORLD is getting a remake.

People are familiar with the traditional version of Pac-Man in which everyone’s favorite yellow character bounds around a maze, evading and chomping ghosts whilst munching on pellets and fruits.

However, PAC-MAN WORLD went under the radar a bit more and few people are aware that he’s also had a foray into the world of platforming.

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC looks to recapture all the magic of the original and this is what we know about the remake.

Contents

The reveal of PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC came during the June 28, 2022, Nintendo Direct Mini and it was declared that PAC MAN WORLD RE-PAC would be dropping on August 26, 2022.

It already seems like the game is well on its way to being complete, so we’d expect the title to drop on its established release date.

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC trailer

So far, the game’s announcement trailer is all we’ve seen of the game, but it looks absolutely spectacular and it looks like a great reimagining of PAC-MAN WORLD.

You can check it out here.

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC platforms

Even though we learned about PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC during a Nintendo event, we know that it’s going to be released on multiple platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC is one of many games coming out, so here are a few more gaming hubs for you to check out:

