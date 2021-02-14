Logo
Overwatch fans somehow create functional McLaren Senna supercar in-game

Published: 14/Feb/2021 0:57

by Theo Salaun
Blizzard Entertainment / McLaren

While the world waits for Overwatch 2, the game’s fans have gone to new lengths with the Workshop Mode’s functionality to do things like… create a functional McLaren Senna supercar to drive around King’s Row.

A British automotive manufacturer, a Brazilian racing driver and an American gaming company all join globalized forces in the latest fanmade Overwatch creation: an in-game car modeled precisely after the McLaren Senna.  

As part of an ongoing project, “Streetwatch,” Peter (also known as ‘GraczCourier’ on Twitter) created a version of the speedy, sleek vehicle using Overwatch’s continually evolving Workshop Mode offerings. This comes less than a month after he brought a Lamborgini Aventador to the game.

Noting inspiration from Forza, GraczCourier debuted the new PTR creation on YouTube and announced that fellow fans can go ahead and hop behind the wheel on the test servers before it’s launched on the live client.

mclaren senna
McLaren
Fine, the McLaren Senna looks a little prettier in real life than in Overwatch.

Unveiled in 2017, the McLaren Senna is a sports car named after one of the British company’s greatest drivers ever, Brazilian World Champion Ayrton Senna.

According to McLaren’s website, the Senna “is the personification of McLaren’s DNA at its most extreme, creating the purest connection between car and driver.” Built entirely around speed, the car is McLaren’s lightest racer ever and, fittingly, possesses their “most powerful road car engine.”

While it remains unknown just how fast and road-ready the car will be in Overwatch, it somehow appears to drive around pretty quickly. And that might be a little surprising, considering the creation is composed entirely of rudimentary shapes and lights available in the Workshop mode.

Noting that this is part of the Streetwatch project, it appears that Gracz, possibly with collaborators, intends on bringing other cars to the Overwatch world. The game already contains some vehicles, including the renowned payload on Hollywood and the deadly traffic on Oasis.

An exact purpose of bringing a McLaren Senna to King’s Row remains unknown, but fellow fans have appeared delighted to see just how innovative creators can be with the Workshop offerings.

With Dota 2’s origins coming from fanmade mods for Warcraft 3, it’s obvious that there is a precedent for success when players have the ability to play around with a Blizzard IP. As everyone awaits Overwatch’s sequel, it’s encouraging that fans are still getting creative with the current game.

Summit1g explains why Greek’s GTA RP ban could change NoPixel server forever

Published: 13/Feb/2021 20:28 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 20:59

by Alan Bernal
greekgodx summit gta rp nopixel
Greek Twitter / Rockstar / Summit Twitch

Greekgodx NoPixel Summit1g

Greekgodx was kicked from the ‘NoPixel’ GTA Role Play server for repeatedly harassing female players, a decision that summit thinks can lead to bigger implications for the popular RP world.

People have to apply to be a part of the NoPixel server – it has a set of rules and guidelines that players agree to abide by to avoid any hiccups in the world-building of the NoPixel server and let everyone play how they want.

Greek has been known to say inappropriate comments to characters in NoPixel, his latest one involved calling someone “thick,” and a mod was done tolerating any more offenses: “When 2 women tell you to knock it off. Knock it the fuck off. Take time in the queue to think.”

Though the decision had been made to kick the Twitch star from the session, summit thinks that the action could lead to more implications for the overall NoPixel world.

“[GTA players] do all sorts of crazy things on NoPixel,” summit said of the situation. “So if there’s going to be a rule like you can’t offend somebody on NoPixel, then that shit’s gonna be a lot different around the world of NoPixel.”

At the time, all summit knew was that Greek called someone ‘thick’ and thought the momentary ban was in direct response to that. However, others were quick to collect videos and instances that showed Greek repeatedly giving unwelcome comments toward female RPers.

While that’s what ultimately got him suspended, summit knows that the NoPixel server could undergo major changes if this is the server’s standard moving forward.

 

“In the world of NoPixel, there really doesn’t seem to be too many guidelines when it comes to interaction with each other,” summit said of the GTA RP world. “So you should probably draw that line now or don’t draw it at all with someone like Greek.”

NoPixel has been one of the leading servers that’s keeping GTA Online incredibly popular and the larger it gets, it could implement a more solid ruleset if players keep getting rowdy.