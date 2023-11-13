Overwatch 2 players brand support abilities as stronger than most ultimates

After listing some of the strongest non-ultimate abilities in the game, the Overwatch 2 community has clocked that one role in particular seems to benefit from some of the strongest cooldowns in the game.

Overwatch 2 has quite a few abilities that players need to keep track of if they want to consistently win. Even after the move to the 5v5 format, there are still ten heroes and all their key cooldowns to remember at any given moment.

Article continues after ad

Not every ability is going to be the same, and they don’t need to be. Lifeweaver’s little dash doesn’t have to be as impactful as something like a Genji deflect, or a Mei ice wall.

Article continues after ad

Still, players have noticed that supports are the recipients of some of the strongest abilities in the game, even including quite a few ultimates.

Overwatch 2 players determine the strongest non-ult abilities

The conversation began when one player asked the community to find the three strongest non-ultimate abilities in the game. It wasn’t long before people realized all the top contenders were primarily support abilities.

Article continues after ad

The most frequently mentioned abilities included Baptiste’s immortality field, Kiriko’s suzu, and everything that Ana can do, though most of the focus was on her nade. Mercy’s rez was also up for consideration, along with the ever-controversial discord orb from Zen.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One player in the comments said: “Healers are not allowed to complain because they have ultimates on cooldown.”

However, the strength of these abilities doesn’t mean that they’re necessarily overpowered. Supports lack the traditional damage output of the other classes, and while you might be able to pick up kills with Zen or Ana from time to time, they lack utility and mobility from weapons and passives.

Article continues after ad

This means abilities are scaled up in power to compensate, but Blizzard has often introduced changes in cases where supports are a little too overtuned.

For more news and updates on the state of abilities in Overwatch 2, check out what we know about the new abilities that could be on the way for Roadhog as part of his rework.