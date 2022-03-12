Overwatch 2 fans think they’ve spotted a new hero in Rome map screenshots

After getting some more intel on Overwatch 2, fans think they’ve spotted signs of a brand-new hero in fresh screenshots of the upcoming Rome map.

Fans have been on the edge of their seat waiting for Overwatch 2-related announcements. The biggest Overwatch 2 news of 2022 so far is that the game will be going into closed beta in late April.

In addition to that massive news though, some sharp-eyed fans found what might be an easter egg for an unannounced hero in new screenshots.

New Overwatch 2 hero hint found on Rome map

Along with the announcement on the closed beta, Blizzard also released a number of new screenshots of the upcoming game, including the Push map Rome.

Advertisement

One screenshot of Reinhardt, Genji, and Hanzo has caught players eyes because of a conspicuously placed statue in the background. If you look closely at the picture just above Rein, you’ll see what looks like a gladiator sculpture inside the building.

Read More: Seagull explains his big concern about the Overwatch 2 beta

The full shot doesn’t give us much detail, but thanks to fans on Reddit who zoomed in to the statue, we know there are a lot more there than what it seems.

Under the statue is the name “Magnus,” which some fans think just might be a new unreleased hero coming to Overwatch 2 sometime down the line.

Advertisement

New hero or not, the statue does also bear a very strong resemblance to Reinhardt, except with a sword instead of his typical hammer.

Read More: Blizzard respond to Overwatch 2 beta backlash for only adding one new hero

Magnus, whether he’s an upcoming hero or just a new Reinhardt skin getting released for Overwatch 2, has definitely done one thing: finally given Overwatch fans something to speculate over instead of wondering when the next update will drop.