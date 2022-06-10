Outriders Worldslayer: Release date, platforms, trailer, everything we know

Outriders Worldslayer is on the cusp of release and Square Enix have finally announced all of the key features, so here’s everything that you need to know about it.

Since its release all the way back in April of 2021, Outriders has garnered a dedicated fanbase of players who love the action-packed and explosive gameplay that Square Enix’s looter shooter offers.

While the devs have regularly pushed out fresh content since launch, the upcoming Worldslayer expansion is by far the most significant and ambitious update yet.

With an entirely new campaign, powerful Apocalypse items and mods, additional skills trees, and of course, more endgame content, Worldslayer is setting up to be an expansion to remember.

Advertisement

Contents

Outriders Worldslayer Release Date

Square finally announced at the Summer Game Fest that Outriders Worldslayer is scheduled to release on June 30, 2022.

It’s worth noting that if you pre-order the expansion you’ll receive 48 hours of early access to give you a head start over the competition.

Outriders Worldslayer trailer

The Outriders Worldslayer trailer showcases some of the enemies and areas you can expect to be exploring in the new expansion.

Outriders Worldslayer new features

For starters, Outriders Worldslayer will introduce a brand new campaign to complete with a fresh storyline and characters. All of this will take place in the region of Enoch, a snow-covered location that’s prone to blizzards and filled with unknown dangers.

Advertisement

Next, Square Enix has of course catered to the veterans and dedicated players with the Apocalypse tiers that will be replacing Challenge tiers in Worldslayer. As expected, these will be significantly harder but provide a lot more loot and at tier 40, players will be able to earn powerful Apocalypse-grade gear.

Loot is one of the most important aspects of Outriders and Worldslayer isn’t failing to deliver on that front with over 100 new Legendary items being added to the game. These will be immediately accessible for high-level players and for anyone beginning their journey, there’s an optional level 30 boost to get them up to speed.

Advertisement

Finally, Worldslayer is adding a brand new progression system to Outriders in the form of the Power of PAX and the Path of Ascension. Both give players the ability to open up new skill trees and progress their characters longer-term past level 30 by collecting XP.

Outriders Worldslayer price

The Outriders Worldslayer expansion is available to purchase or pre-order for $35.99 or £29.69 and will give you access to all of the new content.

Outriders Worldslayer platforms

Outriders Worldslayer is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The only platform Outriders isn’t available on just yet is the Nintendo Switch.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know by Outriders Worldslayer expansion that drops on June 30, 2022.

Advertisement

Make sure you mark the date on your calendar and remember if you pre-order, you can jump in on June 28.