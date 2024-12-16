Onimusha: Way of the Sword – Platforms, trailer, setting & all we know

Onimusha: The Way of the Sword is the next game in the long-running hack-and-slash series, here’s everything we know so far.

The Onimusha series is a classic Capcom franchise that has been dormant since the days of the PS2. Revealed at the Game Awards (2024), Onimusha: The Way of the Sword will bring it back, but so far, it’s unknown if it will be a sequel or a reboot.

Onimusha is known for blending hack-and-slash gameplay with an atmosphere that wouldn’t be out of place in a survival horror game. In the age of Nioh, Ghosts of Tsushima, and Rise of the Ronin, a samurai-themed game like Onimusha: The Way of the Sword will fit right in.

Capcom Onimusha is all about slaying demons and we expect combat won’t be easy.

No, Onimusha: The Way of the Sword does not currently have a release date, yet.

However, it is slated for a 2026 release.

What platforms will Onimusha: The Way of the Sword be on?

The studio has confirmed that it will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S.

Trailers

The first trailer was revealed at the Game Awards 2024 and showed off a small amount of gameplay:

Story details

The original Onimusha put players in the shoes of a lone Samurai called Samanosuke Akechimystical as he slew demons that invaded his land. The game would receive three sequels where all sorts of time-traveling and demon-slaying shenanigans would occur.

The description for the new entry states that a “lone samurai will take possession of the mystical Oni Gauntlet”, which “bestows the ability to absorb souls from the Genma, who were monstrous deformed creatures from another world.”

Genma was the name of the demons in the original games, so we’re unsure if Onimusha: The Way of the Sword is a sequel, making it the fifth mainline entry in the series, or a reboot inspired by the first game that tells a new story.

The vibe of the game is very reminiscent of the original, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Capcom decides to make this a reboot and disregard all the time-traveling craziness from the third and fourth Onimusha entries.

