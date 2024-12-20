One Marvel Rivals character keeps ‘terrorizing’ matches but it’s not who you think

One Marvel Rivals character is so strong that all kinds of players have been struggling to deal with him in the game.

You’ve probably heard horror stories about Jeff the Land Shark getting a team wipe by dumping all the enemies team into a pit. That, or Iron Fist being “completely broken”, easily going in and out of the backline to wreak havoc.

Hela is another character well-known for being “busted” thanks to her insane damage output and long-range deadly ultimate.

Article continues after ad

However, aside from all of them, there’s one character that has also been a nightmare for players, which is Hawkeye. The long-range Duelist poses a massive threat in the right hands, and going against him has left many players furious.

Marvel Rivals players fed up with Hawkeye’s one-shot kills

Hawkeye is a Duelist whose kit revolves around long-range attacks. The problem with him is that he deals a ton of damage from his charged attacks from a safe distance, able to one-shot squishy heroes before they can do anything.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If that’s not enough, his ultimate is just as deadly as he essentially gets free shots on your afterimages that stand still. Fleeing to safety also doesn’t help most of the time, as you’d still take damage from the afterimages.

In a Reddit thread posting an image of an entire team about to gang up on Hawkeye with Doctor Strange’s portal, many have expressed their frustration regarding going against this hero.

Article continues after ad

“As a dive tank he is f***ing annoying to harass or kill. If you don’t focus on him he can melt you, but if you do focus on him Hawkeye is getting healed and spams arrows. The fact that he can get headshot kills and charged one shots is insane,” complained one user.

Another user said: “I’m so tired of this a******. You can miss 5 shots in a row, hit one lucky headshot and then win the match for your team.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Even those playing flankers and dive heroes are struggling against him. One user said: “Licking my chops when I see Hawkeye and I’m on Spider-Man. Surprise, he’s fully healed before your uppercut animation is done and one shot you mid-air,” one user wrote.

It has reached the point in the game where, according to one user, “a bunch of Hawkeye” smurfs have been spotted in Silver rank.

“Those dudes get banned in Diamond and above so they decided to terrorize lower lobbies.”

Article continues after ad

Hawkeye is currently an S-tier hero, and if you’ve been wanting to pick him up, you’ll want to know how to play him effectively.