One essential Marvel Rivals setting is a real “lifesaver”

The Marvel Rivals community has shared one helpful setting you should tweak that can help save your life in the game.

Besides having decent aim and decision-making skills, good team coordination in Marvel Rivals can help you secure a win. That’s why it’s important to communicate with your teammates so things can go smoothly.

If you’re not a fan of voice chat or don’t want to go through all the hassle of having to type in the middle of a team fight, you can always use the Ping system in-game. Though as many players have pointed out, it’s not always reliable.

Article continues after ad

Sometimes, using the ping on an enemy instead of marking their location can lead to other results—stating that you can heal, for example, as you have to drag your mouse in the ping wheel in the middle of a fight. Players have come up with a solution to make things more consistent.

Article continues after ad

Changing your Marvel Rivals ping settings can do wonders

Many have gathered in a Reddit thread to discuss how the ping system is “bad,” especially with the default settings.

“I spammed ‘I need healing’ once trying to ping a Spider-man looking for a dive in the back line. I had to clarify I was just trying to ping the spider man and not trying to be an a******,” one user explained.

Article continues after ad

To avoid this, some players have shared one useful tip: individually assigning a ping to a key bind instead of relying on the ping wheel.

netease / dexerto Players should utilize the ping system more often for the best experience.

“To any supports (Or anyone, really): Bind ‘Caution’ to a key, and use that instead. It gives a red exclamation mark that is very obvious, and you won’t end up spamming something else instead,” one of them wrote.

Like Overwatch 2, Marvel Rivals characters have ping voice lines that let you signal whether or not you’d like to attack, group up, retreat, and many more. These also include Need Help, Caution, and Ultimate Status voice lines, among others, which are very useful.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To set them up, go to Settings and select the Keyboard or Controller tab, depending on which one you’re using.

From here, go to the Customization tab, unbind the pings, and set the key bind for each of them individually. Alternatively, you can also set the same ping for the entire wheel — it’s all up to your preference.

In the comments, one user also recommended using “Need Assistance” instead of “Caution” as they claimed that this usually “gets more attention.”

Article continues after ad

“People seem to take the caution ping as informational, rather than as ‘Black Panther is about to climb all the way up my ***, so pay attention please!’,” they added. Whichever ping you choose is up to you, and you can always revert to the original settings if you want.

Additionally, you are also free to change the accuracy of pings in the settings to help you ping enemies easier. One user said: “Lifesaver man, the amount of times I ping an enemy and it requests healing while I’m at full HP. I feel bad for baiting my healers hahaa.”

Article continues after ad