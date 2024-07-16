For Once Human players who find themselves stuck behind the ‘no access to Rift Anchor’ message, here is how to fix the issue.

Once Human is a brand new multiplayer survival game that has amassed an impressive player base despite only releasing on PC on July 9, 2024, the game’s peak concurrent player count cracking the 230,000 player count mark.

Since its release, the open-world title has let players traverse luscious landscapes. But beneath the beauty lies an evil alien creature that poses a massive threat.

While Once Human typically allows you to travel and explore wherever you please, some players have been blocked from certain regions. When trying to activate the Rift Anchor for the new region, a “no access to Rift Anchor” message will occur.

For those eager to know what this message means and how to fix it, continue reading for the full breakdown below.

How to fix ‘no access to Rift Anchor’ in Once Human

Starry Studio Rift Anchor’s are how players can access new regions

There are two main reasons why the ‘no access to Rift Anchor’ message will appear on your screen and all tasks and major boss fights in that region will be unavailable.

Complete more main story quests

The first reason is directly linked and related to how far along in the game’s story players are. If a player has not completed enough story quests to activate a particular Rift Anchor, the message will appear to prevent access to tasks and battles that are too far ahead of their current quests.

To find the main story quest missions you must complete, look for them on the map or in the quest section of the tasks tab.

Defeat the boss from the previous Monolith you discovered

The second reason you might be getting blocked from accessing a new Rift Anchor is that the boss from the previous region’s Monolith had not been defeated yet.

If this is the case, simply make sure to go back and complete the boss fight before returning to what should now be an accessible Rift Anchor.