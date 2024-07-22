How to solve Telephone Booth puzzle in Once Human

Solving the Telephone Booth Puzzle is crucial for story progression in Once Human. However, you can do it only during a certain time of the day and we’ve listed all the details below.

Apart from slaying enemies, puzzles also play an essential part in Once Human’s survival journey. While roaming around Brookham (which is also one of the best places to farm Acid), you might have come across an old phone booth, near the settlements.

After answering it, the Telephone Booth puzzle will start where you must locate three other phone booths. After completing it, several rewards will be waiting for you to claim.

Telephone Booth puzzle solution in Once Human

Starry Studio / Dexerto You need to answer all the Telephone Booths sequentially.

To solve the Telephone Booth puzzle in Once Human, follow the steps in the correct order below:

Head over to Dayton Wetlands in Brookham. Its coordinates are 6689, – 4655. Reach there between 7 pm to 6 am. Head over to the locations (marked in red in the image above) and answer them one by one. The sound of ringing phones will be your cue. The closer you get to a booth, the louder the sound gets. Answer them and wait for the dialogue to finish. After answering all four phone booths, head over to the center of these four locations and open the Phone Booth Reward Chest that emits a purple light. Press F to loot the crate. Opening it will complete the Telephone Booth puzzle.

Rewards

Starry Studio / Dexerto Solving the Telephone Booth puzzle gives you great rewards.

These are all the rewards you get after opening the Phone Booth Reward Chest:

200x Energy Link

4x Stellar Planula

30x Stardust Source

2x Controller

Speaking of puzzles, check our completing Unfinished Expedition and escaping Dayton Hospital guides in Once Human if you’re stuck. You can also check out how to fast travel or how to get Starchrom using the Stardust Resonant Filter in the game.

