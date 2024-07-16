Here’s how to activate all Power Equipment modules inside the Securement Silo Alpha dungeon in Once Human.

While clearing the Securement Silo Alpha in Once Human, players can access a secret dungeon that rewards players with some rare loot if all the quests are completed. The silo is located just northwest of Greelake Hill, on top of the mountain next to the water.

Starry Studio Securement Silo Alpha can be found northwest of Greelake Hill on the mountain.

After you have accessed the secret red room with a keycard, you will be tasked with activating all of the Power Equipment towers. This has proved tricky, so here’s everything you need to know.

How to activate all Power Equipment in Once Human

To activate all five Power Equipment modules in Once Human, you must hit them with a Stun Baton or Vortex Grenades. Using either of these weapons will surge an electrical current through each Power Equipment module and instantly turn them on.

Starry Studio Strike a Power Equipment unit with a Stun Baton to activate it.

The five Power Equipment modules are located in a circle formation surrounding the Securement Silo Alpha’s stage room. We would recommend using the Stun Baton for the task, but if you are yet to obtain the weapon, five Vortex Grenades will do the job just fine, despite it being a waste.

However, after activating every Power Equipment unit, several Deviants and a secret boss will spawn on top of the stage. Eliminate these and you will then be rewarded with rare loot Drops for your troubles and will have fully completed the secret dungeon section of the Securement Silo.

How to get Stun Baton weapon in Once Human

To get the Stun Baton in Once Human, you will need to unlock the Crafting blueprint from the Memetics skill tree and then craft the weapon at a Gear Workbench with Stun Baton fragments.

Starry Studio You can obtain and equip the Stun Baton as a weapon in Once Human.

These fragments can be found by opening a particular Mystical Crate located inside the Holt Town building at Chalk Peak.

Enter the building through the west side, which features a glass roof, and then use the elevator to reach the second floor. Pick up the Rosetta V2 Access card and then simply use this to open the nearby locked door. Here is where you will find a Mystical Crate, which contains 60 Stun Baton fragments.

How to get Vortex Grenades in Once Human

To get Vortex Grenades in Once Human, you must unlock the Crafting blueprint from the Memetics skill tree and then craft them at a Synthesis Bench.

Starry Studio You can throw a Vortex Grenade at enemies to pull them into the mini-vortex and deal damage.

These Vortex Grenades can be thrown at enemies, which will create a mini-vortex that draws enemies to them and deals damage when nearby. To use the grenades to activate all five Power Equipment modules at Securement Silo Alpha, it will require five Vortex Grenades as each of them are not close enough to each other.

