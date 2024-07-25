Once Human: Ripple in Spacetime Detected notification explained

Here is everything you need to know about what the Ripple in Spacetime Detected notification means in Once Human.

Once Human’s open-world, looter-shooter experience has united a vibrant community of gamers over the past month.

While players have been quick to figure out the in-game puzzles, navigate the different regions, and find some exciting loot and weapons to further themselves in the game, there are particular experiences that many are still working out.

In particular, the Ripple in Spacetime Detected notification has become a major talking point amongst players, with many taking to Reddit to try and figure out what this notification means.

You’re in luck, however, as we’ve got all the answers, so without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the Ripple in Spacetime Detected notification, including why it appears and what it means for your Once Human experience.

Starry Studio Once Human has many secrets and ample loot to discover.

Once Human: Ripple in Spacetime Detected meaning

Despite sounding ominous or negative, the Ripple in Spacetime Detected notification is the game’s way of telling players there is a point of interest nearby that is worth exploring.

In a game like Once Human, missing key items or points of interest can be easy when traveling through new areas and terrain. Still, thankfully, this notification informs players to thoroughly search the area to ensure they don’t miss anything important.

When the Ripple of Spacetime Detected notification appears, what can be discovered? Here is a breakdown of what this notification could mean.

Loot Opportunities: Once Human often utilizes this notification to reveal there is some loot stashed nearby and can be particularly useful when hunting for a Mystical Crate, objects that offer up the rarest loot in the game

Player Messages: Like Elden Ring, Once Human allows players to leave messages for fellow gamers. While these messages can be helpful, they can also be intentionally misleading, so proceed cautiously.

Deviants: Last but not least, the Ripple of Spacetime Detected notification can indicate that Deviants are nearby, which players can then capture or add to their base.

And there you have it, folks! Everything you need to know about the Ripple of Spacetime Detected notification in Once Human.