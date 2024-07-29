Once Human players demand changes to improve “horrible” co-op experience

Once human players demand that the developers make playing with friends easier amid progression loss and server issue concerns.

Once Human continues to maintain its status as one of the hottest new looter-shooter titles of 2024. Despite users reporting some in-game bugs, Once Human has maintained a steady player count that shows no signs of dropping off anytime soon.

However, even as a multiplayer game by nature, players have found linking up with their friends a frustrating task, so much so that some have labeled the process a “horrible experience.”

Article continues after ad

Across Reddit, players have been sharing just how tricky it can be to connect with their friends when playing Once Human, noting how they are forced to jump across multiple servers to get everyone together, in turn recreating their character as many as four times.

“I think one of the biggest things a new game can do is to give the players a fun experience with friends. That’s how games stay relevant and gain more players,” wrote one agitated player.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another Once Human player commented in the same thread, “My friends and I largely just play on our own, and yeah, it kinda sucks. We’re really enjoying the game, but there’s no real reason to run around the open world together.

We’re still talking in Discord; we’re just not playing co-op. Other than monoliths, silos, that kind of stuff.”

Server-jumping is particularly frustrating for players because each time they move to a different server, all their progress is lost.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, those wanting to team up with their friends do so knowing that any progress they have made, any hours they’ve already poured into their playthrough, will be lost entirely.

Players have proposed that the devs add a “shared quests” feature to encourage playing with friends.

At the time of writing, developer Starry Studio has yet to address the backlash surrounding the lack of access. Once Human includes those wanting to jump onto servers with their friends, we’ll keep you updated if any changes are made.

Article continues after ad