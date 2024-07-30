Once Human: How to get Platinum Crystals

Platinum Crystals are a rare and useful material in Once Human, so here is everything you need to know about finding them.

The Once Human journey throws players into the game, either with friends or solo, with minimal resources and tools. The further you progress, the greater the chance of stumbling across rare loot, mining resources, and shelter, just to name a few.

The game includes multiple advanced materials, such as Platinum Crystals, that can be used to craft important blueprints for powerful weapons and armor, which greatly aid in facing down the various enemies featured throughout the world of Once Human.

For those struggling to find Platinum Crystals during their Once Human playthroughs, here is everything you need to know about getting your hands on them.

How to get Platinum Crystals in Once Human

Starry Studio Platinum Crystals are a rare and useful material in Once Human.

First things first, Platinum Crystals are only accessible to players who have already managed to battle through the early stages of the game. The resource can only be obtained between levels 41 and 50 in the endgame zones.

Once players have reached these deadly areas of the game, there are two main ways to get Platinum Crystals, as explained below.

Loot Crates

Loot Crates play a big role in Once Human; these boxes offer resources, weapons, and more. However, snagging a Platinum Crystal or two from loot crates is no easy feat, as they will only be found in boxes containing valuable loot.

Loot Crates in Once Human do respawn over time, meaning there is a chance to farm Platinum Crystal from crates that do drop valuable items.

For the best chance at getting a Platinum Crystal from Loot Crates, explore the strongholds in the Blackfell Region, in particular the Oil Fields and the Securement Silo: Theta facility in Red Sands.

Activate Rift Anchors

Activating Rift Achors across the Red Sands region will always reward players with four Platinum Crystals. Therefore, activating as many as possible guarantees finding and earning Platinum Crystals.

However, it’s important to note that attempting to activate Rift Anchors summons dangerous enemies, so be sure to prepare for battle before venturing into these areas.

And there you have it folks! Everything you need to know about finding Platinum Crystals in Once Human.