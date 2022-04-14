Omega Rugal joins King of Fighters 15: Everything you need to know about the iconic character

Omega Rugal is one of the most iconic bosses in King of Fighters history, and he’s making his long-awaited return to the battlefield in King of Fighters 15.

Since its inception in 1994, SNK‘s fighting game celebration has boasted many characters that players have fallen in love with.

But, with an ungodly number of characters, there were some fighters who occasionally fell by the wayside.

Through DLC, SNK is bringing back these long-forgotten characters, with the iconic Team Garou being the first batch of DLC for King of Fighters 15. The next DLC character is another icon and is none other than Omega Rugal.

Who is Omega Rugal?

First appearing in The King of Fighters 95, Rugal played his role as the game’s final boss battle. So why is he now iconic?

Well, the proper word may be infamous and its because SNK had a thing about making their boss battles incredibly difficult (arcades required quarters to play, and you kept losing, well, you get it), and Rugal was one of if not the most challenging fights you had to endure.

So with the implementation of patch 1.20, Rugal makes his grand return to the series. Donning his powered-up variation, the big bad makes his first appearance in over twenty years.

How to get Omega Rugal in King of Fighters 15

Omega Rugal will be available to players as free DLC on April 14, 2022, as a part of the newly released patch 1.20.

Along with the character’s inclusion in the game as a playable character, fans will also be able to relive their frustrating KOF 95 days through the newly added Boss Challenge mode.

Boss Challenge puts you face-to-face with Omega Rugal in all his cheap glory as you attempt to beat the “CPU from Hell”. In beating this boss mode, fans will be rewarded with the Strange Plateau Stage and Rugal’s Omega Armor costume.

You can join the ballistic fighting game as King of Fighters 15 is now available on PC, Playstation 4|5, and Xbox X|S.