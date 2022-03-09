Old School Runescape Konar guide: Slayer Master map location & Brimstone Keys in OSRS

Konar is one of the nine Slayer Masters in Old School Runescape, but where are they located, what rewards do they offer, and how many points do you receive from completing their tasks?

Slayer is one of the most fun and profitable skills in Old School Runescape as it requires players to travel across Gielinor and kill a set amount of a specific monster.

In order to be assigned a task, players need to visit one of the nine Slayer Masters scattered across the game world. Although there’s a specific master dependent on your combat level, there are a few that offer unique rewards, and one of them is Konar.

Instead of just assigning a monster to kill, Konar requires players to go to a specific location to do so, in return they’ll have a chance at getting their hands on Brimstone Keys.

So, without further ado, let’s check out exactly where Konar is located and how you can get your hands on some Brimstone Keys.

How to get to Konar in OSRS

As marked on the map above, Konar quo Maten is located in the North-West area of the Zeah region in the Kahlith settlement on the summit of Mount Karuulm.

They’re marked on the world map with a pale skull as an indication of their role as a Slayer Master can be found standing next to a chest.

The quickest way to reach this area of the map is with the Rada’s Blessing 3 or 4 teleport. If you do not have access to this, then consider using the fairy ring code c-i-r or rubbing a Skills Necklace and selecting the Farming Guild teleport.

Konar requirements in OSRS

The requirements for receiving a slayer task from Konar are a minimum combat level of 75 and you’ll need to be a member to access the Zeah continent.

Keep in mind, it’s worth noting that you can pay for membership through bonds by earning coins in-game. So, if you’re looking for money-making methods to pay for your membership or to buy yourself some new gear, consider checking out our dedicated guide.

What are Brimstone Keys in OSRS?

Unlike other Slayer Masters, Konar’s tasks require players to go to a specific location to slay monsters. As a result, players have the chance to receive a Brimstone Key throughout their task as a drop.

The drop rate on these keys is dependent on the combat level of the monster that’s being killed but it ranges between 1/50 and 1/100.

Brimstone Keys can then be taken to a chest located next to Konar where players will receive rewards that boost their profit. The average key is worth around 103,000 gold, so it’s definitely worth cashing in after your task.

Konar OSRS points per task

In terms of Slayer points per task, Konar offers quite a few so building up a streak with them could be worth it long-term if you enjoy collecting Brimstone Keys for the extra profit. Check out the exact point rewards below:

Task Interval Default Points Elite Diary Points Every task 18 20 Every 10 90 100 Every 50 270 300 Every 100 450 500 Every 250 630 700 Every 1,000 900 1,000

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Konar in Old School Runescape. Good luck obtaining those Brimstone Keys and stacking up your Slayer points!